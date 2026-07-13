Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold-Kupfer-Knaller 2026?: 483 Gramm Gold pro Tonne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
13.07.2026 20:14 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MassRobotics Opens Sponsorship Opportunities for RoboBoston 2026 and Invites Hiring Companies to Robotics & AI Technical Career Fair

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / MassRobotics will host RoboBoston 2026, its 9th Annual Robot Block Party, on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at Boston's Seaport. RoboBoston is the region's largest celebration of robotics, bringing together more than 50 robotics companies, universities, and student teams for a day of interactive exhibits, robot demonstrations, drone flying, and hands-on experiences. The event is free and open to the public and is an exciting event for people of all ages.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the innovators behind today's cutting-edge robotics and AI technologies while exploring the vibrant robotics ecosystem that makes Boston a global leader in innovation. There will be robotics demonstrations and hands-on activities from industry and startup robotics companies, academia will be highlighting robotics research, and student teams will showcase their competition robots.

RoboBoston Schedule

  • 10:45 AM - Sidewalk Robot Parade

  • 11:00 AM - Ribbon Cutting

  • 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM - Robot Block Party

Sponsor RoboBoston

Sponsorship opportunities for RoboBoston 2026 are now open. Sponsorship offers companies valuable brand exposure while demonstrating a commitment to robotics, Physical AI, STEM education, and innovation.

"Sponsoring RoboBoston gives organizations the opportunity to be part of something much bigger than an event," said Joyce Sidopoulos, Chief of Operations and Co-Founder at MassRobotics. "It's a chance to champion robotics innovation, support STEM education, and connect your brand with one of the world's most dynamic robotics communities."

Sponsors will connect with thousands of attendees, including families, students, educators, robotics companies, investors, executives, and government officials, while receiving recognition through event marketing, social media, and media outreach.

Learn more about RoboBoston sponsorship opportunities here.

Robotics & AI Technical Career Fair

MassRobotics will host its Robotics & AI Technical Career Fair on Friday, September 25, 2026, from 3:00 PM-5:00 PM at the same Seaport location the day prior to the Block Party.

The career fair connects robotics and AI companies with hundreds of qualified technical candidates, including robotics engineers, software developers, AI and machine learning specialists, computer vision engineers, mechatronics professionals, and recent graduates. Previous career fairs have attracted dozens of hiring companies and more than 800 job seekers.

If your company is hiring, this is an opportunity to meet highly qualified technical talent in one location. Participation is complimentary for MassRobotics residents and sponsors. Learn more here

About MassRobotics

MassRobotics is the world's largest independent robotics hub dedicated to accelerating robotics innovation, commercialization and adoption. Our mission is to help create and scale the next generation of successful robotics and Physical AI technology companies by providing entrepreneurs and startups with the workspace, resources, programming and connections they need to develop, prototype, test and commercialize their products and solutions. While MassRobotics originated and is headquartered in Boston, we are reaching and supporting robotics acceleration and adoption globally and are working with startups, academia, industry and governments both domestically and internationally.

See massrobotics.org for details.

MEDIA CONTACT:

MassRobotics
Info@massrobotics.org

SOURCE: MassRobotics



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/massrobotics-opens-sponsorship-opportunities-for-roboboston-2026-1190304

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.