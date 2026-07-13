MassRobotics Opens Sponsorship Opportunities for RoboBoston 2026 and Invites Hiring Companies to Robotics & AI Technical Career Fair

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / MassRobotics will host RoboBoston 2026 , its 9th Annual Robot Block Party, on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at Boston's Seaport. RoboBoston is the region's largest celebration of robotics, bringing together more than 50 robotics companies, universities, and student teams for a day of interactive exhibits, robot demonstrations, drone flying, and hands-on experiences. The event is free and open to the public and is an exciting event for people of all ages.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the innovators behind today's cutting-edge robotics and AI technologies while exploring the vibrant robotics ecosystem that makes Boston a global leader in innovation. There will be robotics demonstrations and hands-on activities from industry and startup robotics companies, academia will be highlighting robotics research, and student teams will showcase their competition robots.

RoboBoston Schedule

10:45 AM - Sidewalk Robot Parade

11:00 AM - Ribbon Cutting

11:00 AM - 4:00 PM - Robot Block Party

Sponsor RoboBoston

Sponsorship opportunities for RoboBoston 2026 are now open. Sponsorship offers companies valuable brand exposure while demonstrating a commitment to robotics, Physical AI, STEM education, and innovation.

"Sponsoring RoboBoston gives organizations the opportunity to be part of something much bigger than an event," said Joyce Sidopoulos, Chief of Operations and Co-Founder at MassRobotics. "It's a chance to champion robotics innovation, support STEM education, and connect your brand with one of the world's most dynamic robotics communities."

Sponsors will connect with thousands of attendees, including families, students, educators, robotics companies, investors, executives, and government officials, while receiving recognition through event marketing, social media, and media outreach.

Learn more about RoboBoston sponsorship opportunities here .

Robotics & AI Technical Career Fair

MassRobotics will host its Robotics & AI Technical Career Fair on Friday, September 25, 2026, from 3:00 PM-5:00 PM at the same Seaport location the day prior to the Block Party.

The career fair connects robotics and AI companies with hundreds of qualified technical candidates, including robotics engineers, software developers, AI and machine learning specialists, computer vision engineers, mechatronics professionals, and recent graduates. Previous career fairs have attracted dozens of hiring companies and more than 800 job seekers.

If your company is hiring, this is an opportunity to meet highly qualified technical talent in one location. Participation is complimentary for MassRobotics residents and sponsors. Learn more here

About MassRobotics

MassRobotics is the world's largest independent robotics hub dedicated to accelerating robotics innovation, commercialization and adoption. Our mission is to help create and scale the next generation of successful robotics and Physical AI technology companies by providing entrepreneurs and startups with the workspace, resources, programming and connections they need to develop, prototype, test and commercialize their products and solutions. While MassRobotics originated and is headquartered in Boston, we are reaching and supporting robotics acceleration and adoption globally and are working with startups, academia, industry and governments both domestically and internationally.

See massrobotics.org for details.

MEDIA CONTACT:

MassRobotics

Info@massrobotics.org

SOURCE: MassRobotics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/massrobotics-opens-sponsorship-opportunities-for-roboboston-2026-1190304