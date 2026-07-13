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WKN: A40CFY | ISIN: CA3499421020 | Ticker-Symbol: F4S0
Tradegate
13.07.26 | 20:32
7,318 Euro
-1,67 % -0,124
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1-Jahres-Chart
FORTUNA MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
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FORTUNA MINING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,3227,38013.07.
7,2987,40013.07.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.07.2026 23:10 Uhr
201 Leser
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Fortuna Mining Corp.: Fortuna Files Feasibility Study Technical Report for the Diamba Sud Gold Project, Senegal

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce that, in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, it has filed a technical report entitled "Diamba Sud Gold Project, Kédougou Region, Senegal", with an effective date of June 30, 2026 (the "Technical Report"), supporting the results of the Feasibility Study previously announced in Fortuna's news release dated June 29, 2026.

The Technical Report is available on the Company's website, and on SEDAR+ and on EDGAR under the Company's profile.

About Fortuna Mining Corp.

Fortuna Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with three operating mines and a portfolio of exploration projects in Argentina, Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea, Guyana, and Peru, as well as the Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal. Sustainability is at the core of our operations and stakeholder relationships. We produce gold and silver while creating long-term shared value through efficient production, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website at www.fortunamining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Mining Corp.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | info@fmcmail.com | fortunamining.com | X | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5a7d2432-f746-4c22-9f0c-08a77e62ebc1


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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