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WKN: A408DM | ISIN: CA14075H3018 | Ticker-Symbol: NMV
Frankfurt
13.07.26 | 08:07
0,001 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Aktienmarkt
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CAPTOR CAPITAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
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CAPTOR CAPITAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
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0,0010,34013.07.
ACCESS Newswire
14.07.2026 00:02 Uhr
231 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Captor Capital Corp.: Captor Capital Announces Delay in its Annual Filings

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / Captor Capital Corp. ("Captor" or the "Company") (CSE:CPTR) announced today that due to a delay related to staffing shortages due to illness the Company may not be in a position to file its audited annual financial statements (the "Issuer Statements"), management's discussion and analysis and related certifications for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 on or before July 29, 2026, as required.

The delay in the Annual Filings is outside of Captor's control and due solely to the staffing shortages. The Company confirms that there have been no material business developments or other material information relating to its affairs as of the date of this news release that have not been generally disclosed and is not subject to any insolvency proceedings.

Accordingly, the Company has requested the issuance of a management cease trade order under the provisions of National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") so as to permit the continued trading in the Company's common shares by persons other than insiders and employees of the Company. The Company's finance and accounting teams are working diligently with its auditors, and the Company expects to have the audit of the Issuer Statements completed, and the Issuer Statements filed, on or around August 31, 2026.

The Company confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of NP 12-203 and issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as the Company remains in default of the financial statement filing requirement, containing any material changes to the information in this release, all actions taken by the Company to remedy the default; particulars of any failure by the Company to fulfill these provisions, any subsequent defaults of the Company requiring a default announcement and any other material information concerning the affairs of the Company not previously disclosed. The Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings nor is there in other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

About Captor

Captor Capital Corp. is a forward-thinking Canadian investment firm dedicated to creating shareholder value through strategic financing and high-impact partnerships. By leveraging innovative investment opportunities, including digital assets like Bitcoin, Captor is building a diversified portfolio designed for growth.

The CSE has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release, and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

John Zorbas, Director
Email: info@captorcapital.com
Website: www.captorcapital.com
Telephone: (416) 504 3978

SOURCE: Captor Capital Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/captor-capital-announces-delay-in-its-annual-filings-1190328

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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