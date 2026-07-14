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PR Newswire
14.07.2026 00:06 Uhr
207 Leser
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STATEMENT FROM THE RIGMORA BIOTECH INVESTORS

MONACO, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rigmora Biotech Investors welcome the order issued July 10th 2026 by Hon. Justice Jalil Asif KC of the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands.

Following the hearing on July 1, the court determined that control of ATP Life Sciences Ventures L.P. ("the Fund") should be taken away from the current General Partner, ATP III GP Ltd, which is led by Dr. Seth Harrison. With immediate effect the Fund will be managed by independent office holders appointed by the Grand Court, Mr. Alexander Lawson and Mr. Barry Lynch of Alvarez & Marsal.

The Rigmora Biotech Investors are convinced that the immediate removal of the current General Partner's control over the Fund, with the future management of the Fund to be conducted by professional and independent office holders, is in the best interest of the Fund and will result in maximization of the Fund's value.

Brian Cattell, CLP Strategies bcattell@clpstrategies.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/statement-from-the-rigmora-biotech-investors-302824279.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.