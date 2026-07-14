Santa Clara, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - Booster Robotics officially launched Booster T2 (www.booster.tech/booster-t2/), its flagship embodied-development platform. Designed as a next-generation humanoid robot built for real-world application, Booster T2 combines industry-leading bipedal locomotion control, a flagship-grade onboard computing platform, reliable engineering design, and an open development ecosystem, aiming to help humanoid robots move from "being able to move" to "being able to work," and to accelerate embodied intelligence from technical exploration to practical deployment.

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Over the past few years, the humanoid robotics industry has advanced rapidly. From lab research to commercial exploration, from demonstration movements to complex task execution, robots have continued to push the boundaries of what's possible. But as the industry enters a new phase, the core challenges robots face are shifting as well: to truly operate in the real world, a robot needs not only natural, fluid movement, but also the integrated ability to understand its environment, make real-time decisions, and work continuously. Booster T2 is the flagship embodied-development platform built to address exactly this shift.

Whole-body coordination: making robots genuinely capable of getting work done

In humanoid robotics, locomotion has always been the foundation for real-world deployment. But walking and balancing alone are no longer enough to support real tasks. Building on Booster Robotics' long-accumulated expertise in bipedal locomotion control, Booster T2 combines a highly bio-inspired body design with advanced motion algorithms to coordinate its legs, waist, arms, head, and end-effectors, enabling the robot to manipulate objects while moving, maintain dynamic balance, bend, turn, and perform bimanual tasks. Whether navigating high-speed movement, dynamic balance, or continuous motion and manipulation in complex environments, a stable and reliable whole-body capability lays the foundation for the robot to unlock further intelligence.

From "moving steadily" to "understanding and reasoning clearly"

At the same time, embodied intelligence is entering an era driven by high compute. The leap in Booster T2's capability isn't simply about moving faster or more steadily. It's about truly integrating locomotion, perception, decision-making, and manipulation into one continuous loop. The robot no longer executes actions in isolation; it understands its environment, forms judgments, and translates those judgments into action.

Powering this integration is Booster T2's flagship-grade onboard computing platform: the Pro edition is equipped with NVIDIA's flagship Thor chip, delivering up to 2070 TFLOPS of compute, making it the most powerful onboard platform currently available among bipedal humanoid robots. But 2070 TFLOPS is not the goal in itself, what matters is that this compute enables visual perception, multimodal understanding, task planning, and whole-body control to run in a real-time closed loop on-device, truly connecting perception, reasoning, and action, and further enhancing the robot's autonomy in complex environments.

From locomotion control to intelligent computing, Booster T2 is built to solve the most fundamental challenge on the path to real-world humanoid deployment: enabling a robot not just to complete a single demonstration, but to work continuously in real environments and create value over time.

Bridging simulation to real hardware, so developers can focus on what matters most

Beyond hardware capability, Booster T2 also extends an open development platform for humanoid robotics. Built on Booster Robotics' proprietary Booster Studio embodied-intelligence development platform, developers can complete the full pipeline, from simulation training and policy development to Sim-to-Real transfer and real-machine deployment, within a single, unified environment, enabling efficient migration from the virtual world to real robots.

With open software interfaces, a rich set of development tools, and a continuously expanding ecosystem, Booster Studio lets developers skip building a full robotic system from scratch, freeing them to focus on VLA (vision-language-action), reinforcement learning, imitation learning, and application innovation. Whether academic research teams, independent developers, or other embodied-intelligence explorers, they can validate ideas quickly on this platform and accelerate the journey of robotic capabilities from the lab to real-world scenarios.

Looking ahead, the progress of embodied intelligence won't be driven by any single team alone. It will require the whole ecosystem moving forward together. A mature humanoid robotics platform needs not only a powerful body and intelligence, but also the ability to bring more innovators into the fold. The launch of Booster T2 marks an important step for Booster Robotics in its exploration of the next stage of embodied intelligence. By continuously advancing the robot's physical capability, onboard intelligence, and open development ecosystem, Booster Robotics hopes to help humanoid robots move into the real world faster, and unlock value across even more scenarios.

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Source: Global News