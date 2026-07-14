Soprano Design: Soprano Strengthens Global Security Credentials with Major Compliance Milestones

Soprano Reinforces its Position as a Market-Leading Communications Provider After Achieving Four Major Global Security Accreditations

SYDNEY, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian automated communications technology company, Soprano Design, has strengthened its global security credentials after achieving four major compliance accreditations across its business, reinforcing its position as a trusted communications provider for enterprise and government organisations.

Soprano has achieved SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001:2022, IMDA Security Framework and Cyber Essentials Plus compliance, reflecting the company's continued investment in security, governance and operational resilience.

The accreditations come as enterprise and government organisations place greater scrutiny on the technology platforms that manage customer, citizen and employee communications. By meeting these recognised global standards, Soprano provides customers greater assurance that its platform, processes and controls are built to support secure, business-critical communications at scale.

"Achieving these accreditations is a significant milestone for Soprano and a testament to the discipline, rigour and hard work behind our technology, operations and people," said Mohammed Odah, Chief Technology Officer, Soprano Design.

"As security threats continue to evolve, enterprise and government organisations need to know the platforms they rely on are backed by strong controls, independently tested processes and a culture that treats security as a core responsibility," he said.

"These accreditations are not simply badges. They represent the strength of the systems, processes and governance we have built across Soprano to protect customer data and support organisations operating in highly regulated environments.

Behind each accreditation sits a specific part of Soprano's business, spanning its Soprano Connect and Whispir platforms, its Singapore entities and its UK operations.

"Soprano has achieved SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 across its Soprano Connect and Whispir platforms, the IMDA Security Framework across all five of its Singapore entities, and UK Cyber Essentials Plus in the United Kingdom, reflecting the company's continued investment in security, governance and operational resilience across every market it serves," said Simon Tipple, Director of Corporate IT and Security, Soprano Design.

"For our customers, many of whom operate in regulated industries, this is independent validation that the platforms they rely on for critical communications are built, run and continuously tested to the highest global standards."

For more than 30 years, Soprano has supported enterprise and government organisations with secure, reliable and scalable communications technology. The latest accreditations further demonstrate the standards Soprano holds itself to as a long-standing partner to organisations managing business-critical communications.

"For three decades, Soprano has been trusted by enterprise and government organisations to support some of their most important communications," said Dr. Richard Favero, Founder and Chairman, Soprano Design.

"That trust has always been built on more than technology alone. It comes from the standards we hold ourselves to and the responsibility we take in protecting the information that moves through our platforms," he said.

"These latest accreditations are an important reflection of our commitment to our enterprise and government customers. They reinforce what has always been at the heart of Soprano: delivering secure, reliable and trusted communications for organisations that cannot afford to compromise."

As organisations continue to modernise the way they communicate with customers, employees and communities, security and compliance have become increasingly important in the selection of communications technology partners.

"Our customers operate in environments where trust, security and reliability are non-negotiable," said Antony Sault, Chief Revenue Officer, Soprano Design.

"These accreditations give them further assurance that Soprano is committed to meeting the standards required by enterprise and government organisations around the world," he said.

"For current customers, this reinforces the confidence they already place in our platform. For organisations assessing their communication partners, it demonstrates that Soprano is built to support secure, high-volume and business-critical engagement at scale."

These four accreditations sit alongside Soprano's broader compliance programme, which is designed to support customers operating under regulatory frameworks including the EU's Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), APRA's Prudential Standard CPS 230 in Australia, and the Australian Security of Critical Infrastructure (SOCI) Act. Together, they reflect Soprano's commitment to secure, resilient communications for the enterprise and government organisations it serves worldwide.

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About Soprano Design

Soprano Design is a leading CPaaS provider trusted by 150+ Fortune 500 companies globally and serves over 32 billion automated interactions for its enterprise and government customers every year.

For more information about Soprano Design and its communication solutions, visit sopranodesign.com.

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