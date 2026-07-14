TOKYO, July 14, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Takayoshi Futae, Chairman and CEO; hereinafter "JCB") hereby announces that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with an affiliate of Circle Internet Group, Inc. ("Circle") (NYSE:CRCL), to explore collaboration utilizing stablecoins.Under this MOU, JCB and Circle will explore collaboration opportunities that combine Circle's stablecoin payment infrastructure with JCB's global merchant network to advance cross-border payments and develop new payment experiences for merchants and customers.Background of the MOUStablecoins are gaining attention around the world as a foundation for creating a new ecosystem in cashless societies, given their high level of convenience, and the market is expanding rapidly. In particular, the use of stablecoins in payments is expected to bring a wide range of benefits, including reducing the burden of currency exchange for inbound tourists, further improving the efficiency of fund settlement, and improving cash flow for merchants.Against this backdrop, Circle has developed a full suite of stablecoin and blockchain infrastructure including USDC, EURC, Gateway and Arc, designed to support next-generation payment and settlement applications.As a global payments company, JCB is actively exploring new technologies that can enhance payment experiences for consumers and merchants while improving the efficiency of payment infrastructure.The MOU establishes a framework for ongoing collaboration between JCB and Circle, as they evaluate the application of stablecoin-enabled payment infrastructure across global payment use cases.Collaboration topics under considerationUnder the agreement, the two companies will primarily explore collaboration in the following areas:1. Cross-border treasury and paymentsBy utilizing USDC, the companies will explore opportunities to enhance cross-border treasury operations and payments. Initial efforts will include a proof of concept (PoC) focused on JCB's internal fund transfers. The companies will evaluate opportunities to improve payment efficiency, reduce remittance costs, and support broader cross-border payment flows.2. Stablecoin-enabled payments at merchants in JapanThe companies will explore in-store stablecoin payment experiences for merchants and international visitors to Japan, while evaluating technologies that support interoperability and seamless payment experiences across multiple blockchain networks.Beyond these initial areas of exploration, JCB and Circle will continue to evaluate additional opportunities for collaboration that leverage stablecoin infrastructure to deliver new payment experiences for consumers and merchants.JCB's Initiatives to Bring Stablecoin Payments into Practical Use in JapanIn January 2026, JCB also began collaboration with Digital Garage, Inc. ("Digital Garage") and Resona Holdings, Inc. ("Resona HD") toward the real-world implementation of stablecoin payments (*). In that collaboration, with Digital Garage as a partner, JCB has been identifying issues and examining solutions for enabling stablecoin payments at merchants in Japan through a proof of concept for stablecoin payments at physical stores.Through collaboration with Circle, Digital Garage, Resona HD, and other companies, JCB will contribute to the real-world implementation of stablecoin payments in Japan and overseas, as well as to the creation of a new payments ecosystem.(*) Press release dated January 16, 2026: "JCB, Digital Garage, and Resona Holdings Begin Collaboration Toward the Real-World Implementation of Stablecoin Payments"https://www.global.jcb/ja/press/2026/202601161100_others.pdfSource: JCB Co., Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.