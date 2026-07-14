Nokia Oyj: Nokia and Taiwan Mobile extend 5G partnership to advance AI-powered networks

Press Release

Nokia and Taiwan Mobile extend 5G partnership to advance AI-powered networks

Nokia's AirScale portfolio and AI-driven software power Taiwan Mobile's 5G network modernization for enhanced performance, automation, and sustainability.

New collaboration leverages AI across network intelligence, infrastructure, energy management and resilience to enable advanced 5G services and monetization.

14 July 2026

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced it has signed a 5G expansion agreement with Taiwan Mobile to accelerate the evolution toward AI-native mobile networks across Taiwan. The agreement reinforces Nokia's role as a trusted long-term partner and supports Taiwan Mobile's goals of enhancing network performance, automation, and sustainability.

Under the agreement, Nokia will deploy its latest AirScale portfolio, including next-generation baseband and radio solutions, alongside advanced software capabilities to enhance Taiwan Mobile's existing network infrastructure and enable new 5G services and monetization opportunities. The partnership builds on the companies' shared vision of integrating artificial intelligence across mobile networks to create highly automated, resilient and energy-efficient networks capable of supporting the increasing AI traffic.

Driving AI across the network lifecycle

The deployment introduces a comprehensive set of AI-driven capabilities spanning network intelligence, infrastructure, sustainability and resilience:

AI for Network (Intelligence): Nokia will introduce AI-powered software that enables real-time automation and predictive analytics, enhancing operational efficiency and enabling closed-loop network assurance. The agreement includes Predictive Hardware Analytics (PHWA) service and our self-organizing networks solution, MantaRay SON, which uses AI algorithms to automate operations and enhance performance.





Network for AI (Infrastructure): Nokia's next-generation baseband and advanced radio solutions will increase network capacity and uplink performance to meet the demands of new traffic profiles generated by AI applications while delivering superior user experiences.



AI for Energy (Sustainability): Advanced AI-powered energy management algorithms will enable traffic-aware optimization and proactive power savings, helping Taiwan Mobile reduce energy consumption and meet its ESG targets.



AI for GeoStrategy (Resilience): AI-enabled self-healing and traffic steering capabilities will strengthen network resilience, allowing the network to dynamically adapt to changing conditions and maintain service continuity, including in extreme scenarios.

Enabling automation, performance, and new services

The new deal will expand 5G capacity and optimize network performance through the deployment of advanced radios and next-generation baseband solutions. These upgrades will support enhanced throughput, improved spectrum efficiency and the delivery of premium user experiences. In parallel, the integration of AI-driven network management and automation solutions will enable predictive maintenance, reduce operational complexity and lower total cost of ownership while supporting the introduction of new 5G capabilities such as slicing and RedCap.

Supporting sustainability and long-term network evolution

Nokia's energy-efficient hardware combined with AI-driven software will help Taiwan Mobile reduce power consumption and enable more sustainable network operations. This supports the operator's ambition to build a low-carbon, high-efficiency network while improving overall operational performance.

"We are extending our long-standing partnership with Taiwan Mobile, helping accelerate its journey toward AI-native networks. Our advanced radio and baseband solutions and AI-driven software deliver intelligent automation, enhanced performance and improved energy efficiency, setting the foundation for 5G-Advanced and beyond. The future-ready network enables Taiwan Mobile to deliver increasing volumes of AI traffic, provide new types of services and progress toward its sustainability targets," said Mark Atkinson, Head of RAN at Nokia.

Jamie Lin, President of Taiwan Mobile, said: "Our collaboration with Nokia is a key pillar in our strategy to build a high-performance, resilient and sustainable network that powers our fast-growing and ever-expanding Telco+Tech businesses. By integrating AI across our network for better energy optimization, resilience and service innovation, we are creating a platform that supports next-generation applications delivered with industry-leading experiences for our customers. This long-term partnership that focuses on win-win enables us to accelerate our leadership position as the go to partner in AI era and unlock new exponential growth opportunities."

Multimedia, technical information and related news

Product Page: AirScale Radio Access

Product Page: MantaRay SON

Product Page: AI-RAN

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