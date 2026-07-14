TOKYO, July 14, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Anime Tokyo Station is an anime exhibition site focused on Japanese anime content, which has developed a devout fan base around the world. From May 30, 2026 to August 16, 2026, it will be holding the TV Anime "BLEACH: THE BLOOD WARFARE - The Calamity" Special Exhibition. A sneak preview was held for the press on May 29, the day before the exhibition opened.This special exhibition will feature past key visuals from the TV animation series "BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War," as well as life-size character panels and a full-scale replica of the Zanpakuto "Zangetsu." Additionally, visitors can relive the story through panels showcasing scenes from "Thousand-Year Blood War." The exhibition will also feature the exhibition's original digital content that allows visitors to experience the world of Bankai. The entire exhibition is designed to let visitors enjoy the charm and worldbuilding of the series with an immersive experience.Please visit Tokyo Anime Station and enjoy the thrilling worldbuilding and exhibits of the TV animation series "BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War."About the SeriesWhat is "BLEACH"?BLEACH is a smash-hit, sword-battle action manga by Tite Kubo that was serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump. Even after its conclusion, the series continues to enjoy enduring popularity worldwide, with over 130 million copies sold. The animated TV series, which began airing in October 2004, has produced over 360 episodes to date, along with four feature films.The final arc, Thousand-Year Blood War, premiered in October 2022 on TV TOKYO and other networks. The final part, BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity, is scheduled to be broadcast on July 25th 2026.TV animation series "BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War" Official Website: https://bleach-anime.com/en/Official X: @BLEACHanimationOfficial Instagram: @bleach_official_animeOfficial TikTok: @bleach.officialEvent Overview- Title: TV Anime "BLEACH: THE BLOOD WARFARE - The Calamity" Special Exhibition- Dates: May 30, 2026 to August 16, 2026- Name: Anime Tokyo Station (also known as "Anime Tokyo")- Location: Floors B1 to 2F of Tokyu East 5 (2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo)*4 minutes on foot from Ikebukuro Station- Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (last admission: 6:45 p.m. / Special exhibitions close: 6:30 p.m.)- Closed:Mondays*If Monday falls on a holiday, the venue will be open on Monday and closed on the following dayNew Year's holiday periodMay be closed on other daysPlease check the venue website before coming.- Admission fee: Free- Website: https://animetokyo.jp/en/- SNS:X: https://x.com/animetokyo_info (@animetokyo_info)Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/animetokyostation/(@animetokyostation)YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSJOjGJE5Yiqw3PZ97AVdJwInquiries regarding this press releasePublic Relations Office of "Anime Tokyo Station" (Kyodo PR)Contact person: Miri YasudaE-mail: animetokyo-pr@kyodo-pr.co.jpPDF: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20260714.pdfSource: Anime Tokyo StationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.