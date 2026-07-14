

EQS Newswire / 14/07/2026 / 04:45 CET/CEST

Hong Kong Secures Exclusive Three-Year Deal with Tahaluf for LEAP East; Set to Return to HKCEC in 2027, Reinforcing the City's Global I&T Leadership

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 July 2026 - Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (Management) Limited ("HML") is celebrating the highly successful conclusion of LEAP East 2026-the historic Asian debut of Saudi Arabia's premier technology conference brand, LEAP.



Three More Years of Innovation: LEAP East ONLY in Hong Kong.

Staged over three days at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre ("HKCEC"), the inaugural event utilised over 35,000 square meters of rentable space across Hall 1 and Hall 3. Positioned right on the Victoria Harbour waterfront, the landmark summit served as a global bridge, bringing 300 startups and 600 investors-collectively representing more than US$6.5 trillion in assets under management-under one roof.



HML is delighted to have welcomed the first flagship edition of LEAP ever held outside the Middle East, celebrating its conclusion as Hong Kong's largest-ever inaugural technology event. The summit's drawing power was significant, attracting over 25,000 professionals, policymakers, and investors, with a mix of 55% international and Chinese Mainland and 45% local participation.



Asia's debut of LEAP East in HKCEC marks Hong Kong's largest inaugural tech summit.

Ms Monica Lee-Müller, Managing Director of HML, commented, "The resounding success of LEAP East perfectly demonstrates Hong Kong's strategic role as a 'super-connector' and 'super value-adder' bridging economies, innovation, capital, and cultures. We are deeply grateful for the close collaboration between governments of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which made this milestone possible. This year, HML has welcomed major Asian debuts or city's first-ever events with tremendous success. These events have shown a strong desire to return to the HKCEC next year with larger floor space, bigger crowds, and even bolder ideas-and I am absolutely delighted that LEAP East is among them."



Ms Lee-Müller added, "In support of Hong Kong's strategic development plans, HML will continue to position the HKCEC as a leading platform where diverse industries can demonstrate latest achievements, exchange insights and unlock new opportunities. Through our world-class facilities and professional services, the HKCEC plays a pivotal role in reinforcing Hong Kong's position as the premier Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (MICE) hub in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The venue also serves as a gateway for enterprises from the Chinese Mainland to connect with international partners and engage with global business community. Simultaneously, we are dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences for visitors of all cultures. Our proactive efforts to introduce Muslim-friendly facilities and services have earned the HKCEC the distinction of being the first venue accredited as a Gold-standard Muslim-Friendly MICE Venue-contributing to the success of LEAP East."



Ms Annabelle Mander, Executive Vice President of Tahaluf and co-creator of LEAP, commented, "LEAP East is far more than just an event; it is a bridge to the wider technology ecosystem. We see immense synergies between Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong, particularly in their shared ambitions and thriving technology hubs across AI, FinTech, and beyond. Hong Kong was the natural choice to launch a brand like LEAP, and the HKCEC has proven to be the ideal venue to foster collaboration and innovation. From outstanding halal dining options for our Saudi visitors to dedicated bilateral meeting rooms and prayer facilities, the venue provides everything I could want as both a host and an attendee. It has been perfect for us."



HML applauds Tahaluf's commitment to making Hong Kong the exclusive Asian host city for LEAP East through a three-year run, and extends sincere thanks to the Government for its unwavering support of the convention and exhibition sector.

Hashtag: HKCEC

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About the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre This award-winning 306,000-sqm building, first opened in 1988, offers 91,500 sqm of rentable space. An iconic Hong Kong landmark, the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre ('HKCEC') is located on a prime waterfront site in the central business district of Hong Kong. It is owned by the Hong Kong SAR Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.



About Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (Management) Limited

Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (Management) Limited ('HML') is a professional private management and operating company responsible for providing day-to-day management for the HKCEC, where it oversees administration, marketing, booking, scheduling, event co-ordination, maintenance and security. It also manages food and beverage operations at the HKCEC, including restaurants and catering services. HML provides world-class services for users, visitors and guests of the HKCEC, a venue which has been consistently awarded the title of 'Best Convention and Exhibition Centre in Asia' by leading industry professionals. Events at the HKCEC, including exhibitions, conferences, corporate meetings, entertainment events, seminars and banquets, contribute significant economic benefits to the city and help raise the international image of Hong Kong.



HML is a member of CTF Services Limited. Listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, CTF Services Limited (Hong Kong Stock Code: 659) is a conglomerate with a diversified portfolio of market-leading businesses, predominantly in Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland. The Group's businesses include toll roads, financial services, logistics, construction, and facilities management. Through the Group's sustainable business model, it is committed to creating more value for all stakeholders and the community.





News Source: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (Management) Limited

14/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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