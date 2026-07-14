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PR Newswire
14.07.2026 06:18 Uhr
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Xinhua Silk Road: Heilongjiang launches culture and tourism promotion event in Jixi City

BEIJING, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A culture and tourism promotion conference kicked off in Jixi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on July 8 as one of the events of the 8th Heilongjiang Provincial Tourism Industry Development Conference.

Integrating Sushen Culture, one of the earliest fishing and hunting civilizations in northeast China, border landscapes, red cultural heritage, the epic of pioneers, industrial and mining heritage and vibrant cultural and tourism elements, the event featured a spectacular performance for the audience, highlighting its endowment in culture and tourism.

Xu Peng, vice chairman of the World Tourism Alliance, said in his speech that as a globally significant tourist destination and source of tourists, China is currently promoting cross-border tourism development with unprecedented efforts.

"In recent years, Heilongjiang has been committed to promoting the high-quality development of its cultural and tourism industries. It has sped up the construction of a world-class ice-and-snow tourism destination and summer retreats, accelerating the transformation of cold-climate resources into a thriving economy."

As the host city of this year's tourism industry development conference, Jixi has explored a distinctive new path for hosting the conference by leveraging its strengths as "China's graphite capital and an ecological tourism city".

The city has developed an all-round tourism map by tapping its diverse resources, upgraded visitor experiences with digital technologies, and expanded the source of tourists market through consumer-friendly measures and greater openness.

During the tourism industry development conference, a series of activities was held, including a provincial cultural and tourism industry promotion conference, the national travel agency promotion conference, signing ceremonies for key culture and tourism investment projects, and field visits showcasing the province's cultural and tourism industry development.

These activities brought together industry experts, cultural and tourism enterprises, and business representatives to jointly discuss pathways for industrial upgrading, explore new opportunities for cultural and tourism development, and share successful models for cultural and tourism transformation.

Capitalizing on its unique resource endowments, such as forests, wetlands and border rivers, Heilongjiang has also launched a "100-day campaign" for summer tourism, rolling out ten high-quality themed travel routes, and fostering a province-wide cultural and tourism consumption ecosystem.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/351300.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3005839/3064af188b6d4a19a86bd3542bdfd2b8.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-heilongjiang-launches-culture-and-tourism-promotion-event-in-jixi-city-302824574.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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