The Light System to Host Live "Big Reveal" Event on July 21, Featuring $40,000 Product Giveaway to 20 Winners

The Light System to unveil a new offering calling it "something never done before."

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / The Light System (TLS) , a research backed wellness technology company known for its light and frequency based systems, announced today that it will host a live YouTube event on July 21 at 5:00 PM Eastern to unveil a new product the company has kept under wraps until now. The reveal will be paired with a giveaway valued at more than $40,000, with 20 individual winners selected during the broadcast.

Details of the product itself are being withheld until the event, though the company has signaled that the announcement follows extended development. In a video posted to Instagram , Jason Shurka said, "Something very big is happening on July 21st, something never done before is being revealed." He continued, "During this live event I'll be announcing something TLS has been working on behind the scenes, something you've all been asking for."

Shurka will host the reveal and giveaway event on YouTube.

To be eligible to win, participants must attend the event live. TLS is directing followers to its Instagram page, where commenting the word "WINNER" on the announcement post will trigger a direct message containing the link to join the YouTube livestream on July 21. Attendance during the live broadcast is required to be entered into the drawing. Additional bonus entries are being made available through further engagement on Instagram, with full details and updates posted to the company's account in the days leading up to the event.

The Light System is a full spectrum wellness technology that combines proprietary software, polychromatic light, bio-photonic light, and scalar-field principles to create an immersive environment intended to support balance, relaxation, and overall well-being. The company's product line spans wearable devices and personal systems to larger installations used by wellness centers, spas, and recovery studios in more than 30 countries.

TLS has positioned research as a core part of its brand identity, publishing a series of laboratory studies conducted in partnership with Dr. Glen Rein, a microbiologist with more than 40 years of experience in bioelectromagnetics, quantum biology, and energy medicine, whose prior research affiliations include Mount Sinai and Stanford Medical Center. Those studies, available in full on the company's website, examine bioelectrical activity and cellular conductivity following exposure to various TLS products.

The July 21 event marks one of the company's largest public activations to date, combining a major product announcement with what TLS is describing as one of its most significant giveaways.

How to Enter

Comment "WINNER" on The Light System's Instagram announcement post to receive the livestream link. Attendance at the live YouTube event on July 21 at 5:00 PM Eastern is required for giveaway eligibility. Bonus entries and additional updates will be shared on Instagram at @thelight.systems in the days leading up to the event.

About The Light System

The Light System is a full-spectrum wellness technology created by Robert Religa, combining proprietary software, polychromatic light, bio-photonic light, and scalar-field principles to create an immersive environment designed to support balance, relaxation, and overall well-being. The company's research is conducted in partnership with Dr. Glen Rein, PhD, and is published in full at thelightsystems.com/research. The Light System makes no medical claims regarding its technology and is intended as a complementary wellness approach rather than a treatment for any disease.

Media Contact:

The Light System

media@thelightsystems.com

SOURCE: The Light System

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-light-system-to-host-live-%22big-reveal%22-event-on-july-21-featuring-1190748