Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME - UPDATE 14 July 2026



14-Jul-2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 409 935 ordinary shares in the period 6 July 2026 to 10 July 2026. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 444.02 per share (highest price: ZAR 452.81; lowest price: ZAR 438.13) for a total consideration of some ZAR 182.1 million (€ 9.8 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 18 June 2026.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 1 291 099 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 582.6 million (€ 31.2 million), plus transaction costs.



Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html

Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company') is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on Securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S., a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company's ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Reinet Investments S.C.A.

R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16 576

Legal Entity Identifier: 222100830RQTFVV22S80

Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10, Fax (+352) 22 72 53

Email: info@reinet.com, website: www.reinet.com