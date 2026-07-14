Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Time to Buy! Diese drei Kräfte treiben die Tiefsee-Exploration massiv an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J5GZ | ISIN: SE0004840718 | Ticker-Symbol: 3XV
Frankfurt
14.07.26 | 08:45
25,680 Euro
+2,39 % +0,600
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XVIVO PERFUSION AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XVIVO PERFUSION AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,74024,18009:21
ACCESS Newswire
14.07.2026 07:50 Uhr
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

XVIVO Perfusion AB: Interim Report January - June 2026

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV)

Second quarter 2026 (Apr-Jun)

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 239.0 million (178.3), corresponding to a growth of 34 percent in SEK.

  • Organic growth was 36 percent in local currencies. Excluding revenue from heart trials the organic growth was still 36 percent.

  • Thoracic sales increased by 53 percent in local currencies and by 52 percent excluding revenue from heart trials.

  • Abdominal sales increased by 26 percent in local currencies.

  • Services sales decreased by -25 percent in local currencies.

  • Total gross margin was 71 percent (74).

  • Operating income (EBIT) amounted to SEK 25.0 million (7.1).

  • Operating income before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 45.0 million (23.6), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 19 percent (13).

  • Net profit amounted to SEK 16.3 million (1.6), impacted by exchange rate differences in cash and cash equivalents of SEK 3.6 million (-10.9). Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.52 (0.05).

  • Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 63.5 million (8.8), primarily impacted by an increase in sales. Total cash flow amounted to SEK -6.8 million (18.0), impacted mainly by investments in R&D projects of SEK -51.7 million (primarily related to regulatory processes for heart).

Significant events in the quarter

  • Preliminary one-year follow-up data from the US PRESERVE heart preservation trial was presented at ISHLT. The trial met its pre-specified primary endpoints; overall success rate at 30 days and one-year patient survival.

  • Results from first clinical trial using hypothermic oxygenated perfusion (HOPE) in direct procurement DCD heart transplantation was presented at ISHLT. The trial met its pre-specified primary endpoints on one-year patient survival.

  • One-year follow-up results from XVIVO's European multicenter heart trial published in the European Heart Journal

  • Regulatory derogation and reimbursement in France enable life-saving use of XVIVO's heart technology

The period 2026 (Jan-Jun)

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 480.0 million (396.9), corresponding to a growth of 21 percent in SEK.

  • Organic growth was 29 percent in local currencies. Excluding revenue from heart trials the organic growth was 26 percent in local currencies.

  • Thoracic sales increased by 38 percent in local currencies and by 34 percent excluding revenue from heart trials.

  • Abdominal sales increased by 25 percent in local currencies.

  • Services sales decreased by -18 percent in local currencies.

  • Total gross margin was 71 percent (74).

  • Operating income (EBIT) amounted to SEK 56.9 million (33.6).

  • Operating income before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 96.0 million (66.6), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 20 percent (17). The underlying EBITDA margin was 21 percent, excluding costs related to US heart go-to-market preparations in Q1.

  • Net profit amounted to SEK 52.6 million (-10.8), impacted by exchange rate differences in cash and cash equivalents of SEK 12.1 million (-33.3). Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.67 (-0.34).

  • Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 128.8 million (-6.5), primarily impacted by an increase in sales. Total cash flow amounted to SEK 0.7 million (-59.2), impacted by investments in R&D projects of SEK -94.7 million (primarily related to regulatory processes for heart).

Significant events in the period

  • Management change at XVIVO - CFO transitions to new role

CEO comment
"The strong business momentum we experienced in the first quarter continued into the second quarter, reflecting continued adoption of XVIVO's leading technologies across our portfolio. Organic growth was 36 percent in local currencies, driven by strong development in Thoracic, which grew 53 percent. Despite an active quarter with significant commercial initiatives and continued investments in scaling our organization, profitability remained solid, with an EBITDA margin of 19 percent (13). I am also pleased to see that our focus on cash flow continues to deliver results. Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 63 million in the quarter and SEK 129 million for the first half of the year.

Looking ahead, our focus remains clear. We see significant opportunities to continue growing across our portfolio, supported by increasing adoption of our technologies and a growing presence in key markets. To capture these opportunities, we will continue to invest in our organization and strengthen the capabilities required to support sustainable growth for many years to come. Together with our customers and partners, we continue to take important steps toward fulfilling our vision that 'nobody should die waiting for a new organ'." - Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO, +46 73 519 21 59, e-mail: christoffer.rosenblad@xvivogroup.com
Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: kristoffer.nordstrom@xvivogroup.com

Conference Call

Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO and Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, will present the report in a conference call today at 2.00 PM CET / 8.00 AM EST. For registration to the conference call, see information in previous press release: https://investor.xvivogroup.com/press-release?slug=conference-call-on-interim-report-april-june-2026

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

This information is information that XVIVO Perfusion AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-14 07:30 CEST.

Attachments

XVIVO Interim Report January June 2026

SOURCE: XVIVO Perfusion AB



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/interim-report-january-june-2026-1190752

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.