Peru's Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM) has published a draft decree to establish a national energy planning framework covering long-, medium-, and short-term horizons. The proposal aims to standardize the preparation, updating, and publication of energy plans, balances, projections, and related reports. The draft "Decreto Supremo que aprueba Disposiciones Normativas que Regulan la Planificación Energética" was published through Ministerial Resolution No. 270-2026-MINEM/DM, dated July 8 and released in the official gazette El Peruano on July 9. The proposed framework would establish common ...

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