A research team from Spain's CIRCE Technology Center has found that there is no single optimal energy management strategy for photovoltaic-powered irrigation systems. The scientists explained that the best configuration depends on whether the main objective is to maximize energy self-sufficiency or reduce operating costs. The study, conducted as part of the European HarvRESt project, examines a real irrigation system installed in a Spanish vineyard. The facility includes a 112 kW photovoltaic system and six irrigation pumps. Using a time-based optimization model over a one-year period, the researchers ...

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