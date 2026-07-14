Partnership brings AI-powered cross-platform content intelligence, brand safety and suitability solutions to regional advertisers and agencies

Zefr, the leading provider of AI-powered brand safety and suitability solutions for walled garden environments, today announced strategic partnerships with Black C Media and RedC Media to expand support for advertisers and agencies across Türkiye, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Egypt.

Under the partnership, Black C Media will serve as Zefr's official partner in Türkiye, while RedC Media will support the GCC region, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman, as well as Egypt.

The partnership combines Zefr's AI-powered technology with Black C Media and RedC Media's local market expertise, agency relationships and hands-on activation support. Together, the companies will give advertisers and agencies an additional way to access Zefr's contextual, brand safety and suitability capabilities on YouTube, supported by local sales, campaign activation, strategic guidance tailored to regional market dynamics and languages including Turkish, Arabic and English, and managed service support where needed.

"Türkiye, GCC and Egypt are not only fast-growing digital markets, they are culturally rich and highly nuanced regions where local context and cultural sensitivity are everything. We are proud to partner with Black C Media and RedC Media to bring Zefr's patented content intelligence to advertisers and agencies in the region. Together, we're enabling brands to activate on YouTube and across social platforms with a video-level precision and relevance so every dollar works harder," said Alexandra Kondrashtina, MENA Commercial Lead at Zefr.

"In Türkiye, brands' sensitivity to high-risk and unsafe content has never been higher, and YouTube where thousands of videos are uploaded every day is the country's largest media platform.

"Zefr's suitability layer, which processes every frame with AI, finds the most relevant context for each brand within this massive content flow while helping brands avoid unsuitable or high-risk ad environments. We at Black C Media are proud to bring this new capability to the Turkish advertising market.

"From now on, brands on YouTube will be able to reach their audiences at the right moment and in the right context while helping direct investment toward quality content and creators," said Cengiz Coskun, Managing Director, Black C Media Türkiye.

"In the GCC, where YouTube consumption is exceptional users spend more than 60 minutes daily with a penetration of 94%+ however, scale alone is not enough. In today's complex social media environment filled with controversial misinformative content, brands need quality scale placements that protect suitability, build affinity, and drive real ROI.

"At Red C, we are proud to partner with Zefr, to help GCC brands deliver ads in brand safe and suitable environments, ensuring every social media impression delivers real measurable business outcomes," said Taher Jawadwala, Country Manager, Red C Media.

Zefr's platform helps advertisers bring greater precision to video and social media buying by combining contextual targeting, brand safety, suitability, measurement and optimization in one solution. On YouTube, Zefr is the first third-party platform integration to receive Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation for content-level brand safety and suitability labeling and reporting, reinforcing its ability to help brands assess media quality at the individual content level rather than relying only on broad channel or property-level classifications. The company works with many of the world's leading brands helping them better understand where their ads appear, identify the content most relevant to their message, and reduce wasted impressions across unsuitable or low-quality environments.

About Zefr

Zefr is the leader in AI-powered content classifications for brands and advertisers. Zefr's platform is purpose built for multi-modal content understanding on open platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Meta and Snap, with pre-bid activation and verification solutions. Our products safeguard media and AI investments, while maximizing performance and efficacy on those channels. Headquartered in Los Angeles with global offices across New York, Chicago, London, Toronto, Singapore, and more, Zefr is redefining what trust and transparency means for social media in the age of AI. To learn more, visit zefr.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260707124119/en/

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Cassady Nordeen

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