New strategic partnership combines advanced biological crop performance soil health solution and carbon credit program

Carbon program to be launched in Latin America and Europe

Product distribution to include multiple other markets

Syngenta and Groundwork BioAg today announced a strategic partnership to market Groundwork's mycorrhizal technology. Syngenta, the global leader in biological crop protection, now offers a biological solution that enhances crop performance, provides resistance to plant stress while improving soil health with a carbon credit program, generating an additional revenue stream for farmers.

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Syngenta and Groundwork BioAg enter partnership to bring innovation in biologicals and soil carbon solutions to farmers

Under the partnership, Syngenta will commercialize mycorrhiza-based products and soil carbon solutions under its own label. The innovative offer will initially target corn, soy, cereals and sunflower in Latin America and Europe. Groundwork BioAg will be responsible for manufacturing, supply, digital tooling and the full carbon program development process. Farmers will benefit from enhanced nutrient uptake that delivers higher, more resilient crop yields, while simultaneously unlocking a new revenue stream from carbon credits.

Petra Laux, Chief Sustainability Officer of Syngenta Group, comments: "The model we've built with Groundwork BioAg goes beyond farming carbon it builds resilience, restores soil health, and accumulates long term carbon stocks at a remarkable pace, while generating carbon credits from which farmers directly benefit. We see this as a natural evolution of what carbon programs can achieve. This new offering perfectly fits within Syngenta's sustainability goal of supporting farmers to produce higher yield while lowering their impact on the environment."

Alon Werber, CEO of Groundwork BioAg: "By combining Syngenta's market access with our proven mycorrhizal capabilities, we are positioning mycorrhizal fungi as both a valuable agronomic input and a significant pathway for agricultural climate mitigation through our end-to-end carbon program."

Emilhano Lima, Global Head Seedcare Biologicals: "This partnership reflects how biologicals are increasingly becoming a central part of agriculture. Nature-inspired solutions give farmers effective, reliable tools, while also providing concrete agronomical returns."

Soil carbon sequestration is the process by which carbon dioxide is drawn from the atmosphere by plant photosynthesis and stored in the soil through biological activity.Mycorrhizal fungi form symbiotic relationships with crop root systems, improving nutrient and water uptake and supporting long-term soil health. The fungi also catalyse the formation of durable mineral-associated organic matter, increasing the potential for long-term carbon storage.For farmers, soils that sequester more carbon are generally more fertile, retain water more effectively, and are more resilient to drought and erosion.

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About Syngenta

Syngenta is a leading science-based agricultural technology (AgTech) company, creating Breakthroughs for farmers, in every field to help meet the demands of modern agriculture. Using cutting-edge innovation, and guided by its Sustainability Goal of higher yields with lower impact, Syngenta helps farmers to grow resilient, healthy crops that can feed a growing global population, while protecting and enhancing the planet. Syngenta employs more than 30,000 employees in over 90 countries and is part of Syngenta Group. It consists of two business units: Syngenta Crop Protection, headquartered in Switzerland, and Syngenta Seeds, headquartered in the United States.

To find out more about how Syngenta creates breakthroughs for farmers around the world, read our stories and follow-us on social media.

About Groundwork

Groundwork BioAg is a leading bioagriculture and climate-tech company. Its flagship product line, Rootella, is the world's leading mycorrhizal inoculant for mainstream agriculture, applied across millions of commercial acres globally. Through its Rootella Carbon program, the company delivers high-integrity, durable, nature-based carbon dioxide removal (CDR) at an agricultural scale (over 280K hectares). Groundwork BioAg is backed by premier climate and agricultural investors, operating global offices across Israel, the US, Brazil, Canada, India, and China. For more information, visit www.groundworkbioag.com.

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Syngenta's Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as "expect," "would," "will," "potential," "plans," "prospects," "estimated," "aiming," "on track" and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta, such risks and uncertainties include, amongst others, risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, refinancing risk, interest rate fluctuations and access to capital markets, compliance and remediation, evolving environmental and sustainability regulations, changes in agricultural policies or subsidy regimes, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or grain prices, supply chain disruptions, (geo)political risks, trade restrictions, sanctions, and export controls, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

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