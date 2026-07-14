The bestselling cookery writer and teacher at Ballymaloe Cookery School will design exclusive menus for Boulogne-sur-Mer's new ferry service

Hibernia Line is proud to announce a brand ambassador partnership with Rachel Allen, one of Ireland's most acclaimed cookery writers and TV chefs, to offer passengers delicious dining experiences on its daily sailings between France (Boulogne-sur-Mer) and Ireland (Cork).

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Rachel Allen, one of Ireland's most acclaimed cookery writers and TV chefs, will design and oversee the development of menus on Hibernia Line's vessels, the 'St Patrick' and 'MV Akka', working hand-in-hand with the ships' chefs to craft meals for passengers.

Allen, an esteemed chef and cookery teacher at one of Ireland's most renowned culinary schools, the Ballymaloe Cookery School, has sold over 3 million cookbooks and presented TV shows around the world. Allen will design and oversee the development of menus on the St Patrick and MV Akka, working hand-in-hand with the ships' chefs to craft meals for passengers. Hibernia Line sails six days a week between Boulogne-sur-Mer and Ringaskiddy in Cork, Ireland.

Rachel Allen said: "I am thrilled to partner with Hibernia Line to create menus that invite passengers to discover the rich culinary heritage of Ireland. There's no reason why people shouldn't expect the very best of ingredients and, thankfully, Hibernia Line passengers will enjoy fresh, local Irish produce."

Aidan Coffey, CEO and founder of Hibernia Line, said: "We are delighted to welcome Rachel aboard as Hibernia Line's new brand ambassador. This partnership reflects the strong and enduring connection between Ireland and France that Hibernia Line was built to serve. Rachel's culinary expertise makes this a truly meaningful collaboration, and there's no more fitting day to announce it than Bastille Day."

Cork has a deep gastronomical history and Hibernia Line will champion local ingredients and the traditional techniques Allen has spent a career perfecting.

On board, Hibernia Line passengers will enjoy a menu built around comfort, quality and hearty, seasonal dishes such as delicious Irish roast beef and tender roast lamb with rosemary and garlic, finished with mint jelly. Allen will refresh the menu seasonally, spotlighting acclaimed dishes from Ireland, recognising Hibernia Line's commitment to better connecting Ireland with mainland Europe.

Bookings can be made now at https://hibernia-line.com/hi-sale-summer-offers/.

About Hibernia Line

Hibernia Line is Ireland's newest ferry company, connecting Boulogne-sur-Mer directly to Ireland via six sailings a week, every week of the year. Headquartered in Cork, Ireland, the company runs modern RoPax vessels, the St Patrick and MV Akka, on the Boulogne-sur-Mer to Cork route, a straightforward overnight crossing that bypasses the landbridge entirely. Each sailing carries up to 600 passengers in comfort, with onboard cabins, dining and lounge facilities, alongside capacity for up to 130 freight units. For passengers, it's a relaxed, no-fuss way to reach Europe. For hauliers and exporters, it's a time-saving link that keeps supply chains moving. Hibernia Line is committed to strengthening direct European links and delivering practical, reliable travel for passengers and freight.

About Rachel Allen

Rachel Allen is a bestselling cookery writer, TV presenter and celebrated chef at the renowned Ballymaloe Cookery School in Co Cork, Ireland. Raised in Dublin, Rachel began studying at Ballymaloe at the age of 18, remaining after graduation to cook at the Ballymaloe House Hotel and Restaurant. It was there she found her passion for teaching, where she continues to lecture to this day. Rachel has written 14 hugely successful cookbooks and starred in several accompanying TV series across 40 countries, including Rachel's Favourite Food, Bake, Rachel's Everyday Kitchen and All Things Sweet

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Contacts:

For more information, contact

Jack Connolly

jack.connolly@redflag.global

086 206 2249

Eva Hall

eva.hall@redflag.global

087 092 2376