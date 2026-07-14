Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Chair Succession

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 14

Date of disclosure: 14 July 2026

Anglian Water Group and Anglian Water Services today announces that Dr Ros Rivaz has stepped down as Chair of both Boards following a planned and orderly transition. The Boards are pleased to confirm that Sir Ian Cheshire has been appointed as the new Chair, effective 14 July 2026.

Sir Ian Cheshire brings extensive leadership and governance experience, including senior board roles across listed and private companies, previous Chair positions in FTSE 100 organisations, and strong track record in strategy, transformation and sustainability.

The Boards are confident Sir Ian will provide strong leadership as Anglian Water continues to deliver alongside government-led regulatory reform, maintains momentum against its strategic priorities, and unlocks prosperity across Eastern England, in line with its Purpose.

Dr Rivaz has served on the Anglian Water Group and Anglian Water Services Boards since 2023, overseeing the recruitment and transition of the current CEO, CFO and Senior Independent Director, Anglian Water's recent appeal to the Competition and Markets Authority, and the commitment of a £500m shareholder equity injection last year to maintain a sustainable and investable footing. This change is timed to ensure continuity of leadership for the development of two new reservoirs (Fens and Lincs) as they progress from the planning stage into design and construction.

Both Boards expressed their sincere thanks for Dr Rivaz' contribution and commitment.

Dr Ros Rivaz, Outgoing Chair, said:

"Anglian Water and its people will always hold a fond place in my heart, and I shall continue to advocate for what I believe is an incredible company and sector full of potential now the solid foundations are in place. That has been my focus over the past three years, to transition the leadership and Board to a new place, ready for the future, and I have every confidence it will succeed in delivering its strategic priorities."

Sir Ian Cheshire, Incoming Chair, said:

"I am delighted to be joining as Chair of Anglian Water, at this critical juncture, when we have our biggest ever investment programme worth over £11bn and we are developing two of the UK's new reservoirs. I believe in our purpose to bring environmental and economic prosperity to the East of England, and we will need to demonstrate that we are making real progress on pollution incidents, while continuing to help our great colleagues continue to be rightly proud of Anglian's long history of local service."

The transition takes effect on 14 July, supported by a structured handover between the outgoing and incoming Chair. There is no change to the company's strategy or priorities as a result of this succession.

ENDS

For media enquiries:

Emma Staples, Director of Corporate Affairs, eStaples2@anglianwater.co.uk , 07809300738

Notes to Editors

Biography: Sir Ian Cheshire: Landsec Chair of the Board | Landsec

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc LEI: 213800DL377MH46PDY63