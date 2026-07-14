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PR Newswire
14.07.2026 08:06 Uhr
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TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary June 2026

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary June 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 14

14 July 2026

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

Monthly Factsheet

Fund Commentary

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited ("the Company" or "SMIF") has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of June 202 6. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

For professional/institutional investors: https://www.twentyfouram.com/view/GG00BJVDZXXX/twentyfour-select-monthly-income-fund

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

George Shiel

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

++44 (0)1481 745001

The Company's LEI is 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78

About SMIF:

SMIF is a London listed closed-ended investment company which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.