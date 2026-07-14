GHO Capital appoints Olav König as Head of Investor Relations

Olav joins with over 25 years of private markets experience, including over a decade as Head of EMEA Investor Relations at HarbourVest Partners, building leading international fundraising teams

Appointment follows GHO Capital's announcement of its combination with CBC Group to create the world's largest dedicated healthcare investment firm

London, UK - 14 July 2026: GHO Capital Partners LLP ("GHO"), the European specialist investor in global healthcare, today announced that it has appointed Olav König as Head of Investor Relations.

Olav joins from HarbourVest Partners where he spent more than a decade as a Managing Director and Partner, serving as Head of EMEA Investor Relations and as a member of the firm's Global IR Leadership Committee. He built and led HarbourVest's EMEA Investor Relations function, growing it into one of the industry's leading regional IR teams with around twenty dedicated professionals.

Previously, Olav was a partner at Eaton Partners, a global private markets placement agent, where he headed the EMEA business. Prior to that, he spent eight years at Capital Dynamics as Global Head of Business Development. During his tenure there, he was also involved in the acquisition and integration of Westport Private Equity and HRJ Capital.

Olav's appointment follows GHO's recent announcement of its definitive agreement with CBC Group to create the world's largest dedicated healthcare investment manager, with over $21 billion in AUM, more than 200 investment and operating professionals, and a footprint spanning 13 offices across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Mike Mortimer, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of GHO Capital, commented:"Olav brings a wealth of investor relations expertise and a strong track record to our team. His experience building and scaling one of the industry's most respected EMEA IR franchises, and his global fundraising success will be instrumental in supporting our next phase of growth. Few things are more universal than the need for better, faster, more accessible healthcare, and we're confident Olav's leadership will amplify that story to investors."

Olav König, Head of Investor Relations at GHO Capital, said:"I am delighted to be joining GHO Capital at such a pivotal moment in the firm's growth. Healthcare is a global industry, and I look forward to working with the team to build a world-class investor relations function that reflects the scale and international reach of our ambitions."

-Ends-

Further information:

GHO Capital Partners LLP

T +44 20 3700 7440

E IR@ghocapital.com

For Media Enquiries



ICR Healthcare



Amber Fennell, Kris Lam











Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700



ghocapital@icrhealthcare.com









About GHO Capital

Global Healthcare Opportunities, or GHO Capital Partners LLP, is a leading specialist healthcare investment advisor based in London. We apply global capabilities and perspectives to unlock high growth healthcare opportunities, targeting Pan-European and transatlantic internationalisation to build market leading businesses of strategic global value. Our proven investment track record reflects the unrivalled depth of our industry expertise and network. We partner with strong management teams to generate long-term sustainable value, improving the efficiency of healthcare delivery to enable better, faster, more accessible healthcare.

In May 2026, GHO Capital announced its combination with CBC Group, creating the world's largest dedicated healthcare investment manager with over $21 billion in AUM. The transaction is expected to close in early 2027, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

For further information, please visit www.ghocapital.com.