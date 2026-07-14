RM plc: Interim Results -2

DJ RM plc: Interim Results

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Interim Results 14-Jul-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 July 2026 RM plc Interim Results for the six months ended 31 May 2026 Transformation programme continues to yield financial improvement RM plc ('RM', the 'Company'), a leading global educational technology ('EdTech'), digital learning and assessment solution provider, reports its interim results for the six months ended 31 May 2026. Financial highlights GBPm HY26 HY25 Variance Revenue from continuing operations 70.1 73.2 (4.2)% Loss before tax from continuing operations (2.9) (4.3) 32.6% Statutory loss after tax (2.0) (3.3) 39.4% Diluted EPS from continuing operations (2.1)p (4.0)p 47.5% Adjusted performance measures:1 Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations 2.7 0.9 200.0% Adjusted EBITDA excluding share-based payments 5.2 3.5 48.6% Adjusted profit/(loss) before tax from continuing operations 0.0 (2.4) n/a Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations (0.0)p (2.0)p n/a Adjusted net debt2 59.3 59.6 0.5%

-- Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations has increased by 200.0% to GBP2.7m (HY25: GBP0.9m) andadjusted EBITDA by 48.6% to GBP5.2m (HY25: GBP3.5m), reflecting the continued benefits of the transformation programmedelivering further cost savings, and an increase in core recurring Assessment revenue.

-- Revenue from continuing operations is down by 4.2% to GBP70.1m primarily due to the ongoing challengesfacing the UK schools' market impacting the Technology division.

-- Core recurring revenue in Assessment3 has increased by 7.3% despite overall Assessment revenue being flatat GBP20.5m (due to a high level of one-off project work last year).

-- Adjusted net debt of GBP59.3m is broadly the same as in HY25, with a further GBP3.7m invested during HY26 inRM Ava, our adaptive virtual accreditation platform, taking the cumulative amount spent to GBP13.5m out of the totalGBP20.0m investment. The Company has extended its bank facility to 5 January 2028.

-- Movement in adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations due to smaller loss after tax.

Assessment

-- Recurring revenue, now GBP19.0m (HY25: GBP17.7m), makes up 92.7% of Assessment revenue (HY25: 86.3%).

-- 100% of Assessment's revenue up for renewal during HY26 has been successfully renewed, continuing thetrend of being able to retain strategic customers.

-- Assessment's adjusted operating margin has increased to 25.9% (HY25: 17.6%) reflecting a continuation ofmargin improvement through cost savings, operational efficiencies, and an increase in core recurring revenue.

-- Pipeline of opportunities has grown by more than 100% compared to a year ago with RM now targetingmulti-year government sponsored digital accreditations as well as more professional qualifications.

-- On track to invest a further GBP6m in FY26 in the development of our strategic RM Ava platform, in linewith equity raise commitments, which will drive future growth.

-- Separation work is progressing well with the Assessment business now a separate legal entity and havinggone live with its new standalone ERP, Sage X3.

TTS

-- TTS has continued to focus on product development, introducing 67 new own-IP products in HY26,maintaining its key differentiation factor.

-- Sales were slightly down by 3.6% to GBP29.6m (HY25: GBP30.7m) owing to the war in the Middle East havingimpacted international orders, and a strategic decision not to apply a site wide discount unlike in HY25, toprotect margin.

-- Reflecting our pricing strategy, alongside efficiency measures, divisional contribution is 16.7% higherthan in HY25.

Technology

-- Revenue down 9.1% at GBP20.0m (HY25: GBP22.0m), reflecting the continuing challenges in the UK schools'market with school budgets constrained.

-- The division has, nevertheless, continued to win and renew contracts which provide recurring revenues foryears ahead.

-- Connect the Classroom government initiative has progressed more slowly than expected although we remainhopeful that this initiative will soon be reinstated.

Current trading and FY26 outlook

-- RM remains on course to meet full year market expectations for adjusted operating profit ("AOP") andadjusted EBITDA.4

-- A greater proportion of AOP than previously expected for the full year to come from our core Assessmentdivision.

-- Revenue is expected to be slightly down on FY25, as a result of the challenging market and macroeconomicheadwinds impacting Technology and the short-term impact on TTS caused by the war in the Middle East.

-- Strategic priority remains to materially reduce net debt and scale high growth Assessment business.

Mark Cook, Chief Executive of RM, said

"It is very pleasing to see positive progress across our core Assessment business with recurring revenue and profitability increasing. The foundation for this has been laid by progress made with the strategic initiatives we communicated as part of the equity raise last year, namely the separation of our divisions and the continued investment in our RM Ava platform. We are excited by the opportunities that building RM Ava has created, not only within education but also through government sponsored digital accreditations and our continued expansion into global professional qualifications.

Reducing our debt through the disposal of non-core assets remains a preeminent focus of the Board. I will provide an update on any significant progress at the appropriate time."

Notes

1 Throughout this statement, adjusted operating profit, adjusted EBITDA excluding share-based payments, adjusted loss before tax and adjusted EPS are Alternative Performance Measures, stated after adjusting items (see Note 4) which are identified by virtue of their size, nature and incidence. The Group reports adjusting items which are used by the Board to monitor and manage the performance of the Group, in order to ensure that decisions taken align with the Group's long-term interests. The treatment of adjusted items is applied consistently year-on-year.

2 Adjusted net debt is defined as the total of borrowings less capitalised fees, cash and cash equivalents and overdrafts. Lease liabilities of GBP17.2m (30 November 2025: GBP15.0m) are excluded from this measure as they are not included in the measurement of adjusted net debt for the purpose of covenant calculations.

3 Recurring revenues in Assessment is made up of digital platform revenue and third-party scanning and excludes one-off project work.

4 Prior to this update, the Company believes that market expectations for FY26 adjusted operating profit and adjusted EBITDA were GBP13.6m and GBP19.0m, respectively.

Presentation details

A presentation by Management for investors and analysts will be published on the company website later this morning at https://www.rmplc.com/.

Contacts:

RM plc investorrelations@rm.com

Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer

Simon Goodwin, Chief Financial Officer

Daniel Fattal, Company Secretary and investor relations

Headland Consultancy (Financial PR) +44 203 805 4822

Chloe Francklin (cfrancklin@headlandconsultancy.com)

Dan Mahoney (dmahoney@headlandconsultancy.com)

Notes to Editors:

About RM

RM was founded in 1973, with a mission to improve the educational outcomes of learners worldwide. More than fifty years on, we are a trusted Global EdTech, digital learning and assessment solution provider, transforming learners, educators, and accreditors to be more productive, resilient, and sustainable. Our simple approach enables us to deliver best in class solutions to optimise accreditation outcomes.

RM is focused on delivering a consistently high-quality digital experience, acting as a trusted consultative partner to provide solutions that deliver real impact for learners worldwide. Our three businesses are:

-- Assessment - a global provider of assessment software, supporting exam awarding bodies, universities, andgovernments worldwide to digitise their assessment delivery.

-- TTS (Technical Teaching Solutions) - an established provider of education resources for early years,primary schools, and secondary schools across the UK and to 114 countries internationally.

-- Technology - a market-leading advisor and enabler of ICT software, technology and bespoke services to UKschools and colleges.

Chief Executive's Statement

Overview

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During the first half, we have continued to increase RM's profitability with adjusted operating profit up by 200.0% from HY25 to GBP2.7m (and adjusted EBITDA up by 48.6% to GBP5.2m). This reflects the benefits of the transformation programme, including simplification and the separation of our divisions, delivering further cost savings, and an increase in core recurring Assessment revenue. Revenue is down by 4.2% to GBP70.1m, primarily due to challenges faced by the Technology division (see below). While Assessment revenue is flat due to a higher level of one-off project work in last year's comparative figure, I'm pleased to report that recurring revenue in Assessment has grown by 7.3%. We have continued to win new Assessment customers including two in the professional qualifications space. Complementing this was our high customer renewal rate of 100% in H1, following a similar trend in the last two financial years.

Technology revenue fell 9.1% to GBP20.0m reflecting a continuation of the challenges facing the UK schools' market, while TTS was slightly down by 3.6% to GBP29.6m as international sales were impacted by the war in the Middle East. This underpins the Board's strategy to focus on and grow its Assessment business which offers both significant growth opportunities and relative resilience to macroeconomic shocks.

I was clear in our FY25 year-end announcement that we are actively working on the disposal of non-core assets to materially reduce debt. I will provide updates on any significant progress when we are in a position to do so. Last October's equity placing has accelerated our progress in separating the divisions and we recently went live with Sage X3 as our new separate enterprise resource planning system for Assessment. Further detail on how the proceeds from the equity raise have been deployed is set out below.

Net debt is marginally lower at GBP59.3m (HY25: GBP59.6m) while we have continued to invest in RM Ava, our adaptive virtual accreditation platform. Our lenders remain supportive of our strategy, and we have extended our bank facility to 5 January 2028.

Use of the equity raise proceeds

As detailed in our FY25 annual report, we raised GBP12.7m (net of fees) last October to be used to do four things:

-- Complete the separation work required to facilitate disposals of non-core assets;

-- Strengthen RM Ava and accelerate its development;

-- Invest in RM Assessment's sales and marketing capability; and

-- Manage general working capital purposes.

We have invested in each of these areas. Separation work includes each division now having its own separate legal entity. We have also transferred the closed defined benefits pension schemes from the trading subsidiaries to RM plc as sponsor, gone live with a new standalone ERP system (Sage X3) for Assessment and corporate services, and made other IT system changes to increase flexibility and reduce costs. While there are one-off costs associated with these changes, they unlock future cost savings and provide necessary flexibility to carry out our strategic goals.

We have continued to invest in our single, cloud-based platform, RM Ava. We are approximately 65% through our strategic investment in Ava, digitising the full end to end assessment process; authoring exams, taking them, marking and grading. Advantages of full delivery of the new platform are modularity and scalability as well as a step change in the customer and candidate experience and increased market leading functionality. Investment was approximately GBP6m in FY25 with a further GBP6m being invested in FY26. This will continue to see us introduce new capabilities that align with our customers' needs later in FY26 such as the reporting and analytics module, delivering deeper insights across the entire assessment lifecycle. Crucially, building Ava allows RM to enter into a whole new Target Addressable Market, ("TAM") due to its flexibility to scale. This goes beyond the general qualifications market, our traditional stronghold, and includes more professional qualifications along with larger, multi-year government sponsored digital accreditations.

Our sales and marketing capability in Assessment has been strengthened by recruiting talent with more than two decades of experience working in education. This will support us in achieving our new business targets with our pipeline of opportunities having more than doubled since HY25, driven in part by the additional TAM I have outlined above.

Finally, a portion of the fundraise proceeds has helped with our inherently challenging working capital cycle which encompasses the bulk of our customer receipts arising during concentrated periods, rather than consistently throughout the year. We have initiated plans to address this over time such as introducing a more evenly spread customer invoicing pattern as part of contract renewal discussions.

Divisional performance

Assessment

Total Assessment revenue for the half year is GBP20.5m, consistent with HY25. Excluding one-off project work, Assessment's recurring income, comprising core digital platform revenue and third-party scanning, increased by 7.3% to GBP19.0m (HY25: GBP17.7m). This reflects our strategy of growing Assessment's recurring revenue through long-term contracts, now representing 92.7% of the division's total sales (HY25: 86.3%). Assessment's operating margin has increased by 8.3% in HY25 to 25.9% in HY26 due to further cost savings and efficiencies, and the higher amount of core recurring revenue.

Our customer renewal rates remain very high with 100% of the revenue up for renewal in H1 having been successfully renewed and we have already received positive indications from customers who expect to renew with us in H2. This reinforces the sticky nature of our digital platform revenue in Assessment, built on years of developing relationships and delivering unparalleled assessment solutions. Equally pleasing is that we have won three-year contracts with two new customers in the professional qualifications space, which is a key area of expansion for assessment. We will be supporting both customers with the delivery of online exams with the entire assessment process managed on our Ava platform.

Our busiest time, the summer peak exam period, is still underway and we have achieved a new record of 900,000 high stakes exam papers digitally marked in our platform in a single day. This half year also marked an important milestone as one of our major customers delivered its first set of global digital exams using our Ava platform.

TTS

TTS revenue for the period is GBP29.6m, slightly down by 3.6% on last year, largely due to the war in the Middle East having impacted international orders in that region. UK revenue is marginally down due to our decision to not initiate a site wide discount, unlike last year. That decision, along with achieving greater efficiencies, has helped divisional contribution to be 16.7% higher than in HY25.

TTS has introduced 67 new own-IP products in H1, including our Glow Sequencing Cubes, which have already received a great reception, generating significant interest and a steady stream of orders in its launch month. Creating unique products and resources using our own intellectual property, rather than simply reselling, remains one of our key differentiators in this highly transactional market.

Technology

Technology sales in H1 are GBP20.0m, 9.1% down on last year as the division continues to be impacted by the challenging UK schools' market with schools facing ongoing budget constraints. An additional factor in the decline is the price reductions given to a small number of major managed services customers towards the end of FY25 for multiple-year contract extensions, thereby providing greater certainty of revenue in years to come.

The Connect the Classroom government initiative has progressed more slowly than expected reflecting changes in government approach although we remain hopeful that this initiative will be reinstated in the near future. Hardware sales started the year well but have since been affected by the rise in global prices for computer parts. Despite these challenges, Technology has continued to win and renew contracts which provide recurring revenues. This includes WMG Academy Trust and Alpha Schools renewing for a further 5 years and a number of new connectivity wins on multi-year contracts.

Outlook

Our core Assessment business is continuing to progress positively and we have made great strides in completing strategic initiatives, such as the separation of the divisions and the continued development of RM Ava. Full year FY26 adjusted operating profit remains in line with market expectation and with a higher proportion than previously envisaged coming from our core Assessment business. Owing to the challenging market and macroeconomic headwinds impacting Technology and, to a lesser extent, the short-term impact on TTS caused by the war in the Middle East, we expect overall revenue for the full year to be slightly below that reported in FY25.

Our strategic priority to materially reduce net debt remains a key focus and we are confident in our ability to scale our high growth Assessment business over the coming years. Our Assessment pipeline has grown by over 100% compared to a year ago. This reflects opportunities that are unfolding not only within RM's traditional education sector but also through government sponsored digital accreditations and our continued expansion into global professional qualifications, enlarging our TAM substantially.

Chief Financial Officer's statement

The first half of FY26 has again been a period of significant change and progress within RM plc, most notably in the continued significant improvements in profitability that our strategy is delivering; but also through the separation of the RM Assessment business into a standalone legal entity and core IT / ERP systems.

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