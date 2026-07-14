Tineco, a global innovator in smart floor care solutions, further strengthened its leadership in the global floor washer category during Amazon Prime Day 2026, with its floor washer lineup ranking No. 1 across the category on Amazon US, Germany, France, Italy and Canada.* The strong performance reflects growing consumer demand for intelligent, high-performance cleaning solutions designed to simplify everyday home care and further strengthens Tineco's position at the forefront of innovation in the global floor care industry.

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Tineco Strengthens Global Leadership with Category-Topping Prime Day Results.

The Prime Day achievement follows another significant milestone earlier this year, when Euromonitor International recognized Tineco as the world's No. 1 household wet dry vacuum cleaner brand for the fourth consecutive year.** Together, these milestones highlight sustained consumer confidence in the brand and reinforce Tineco's position as a global leader driving innovation and advancing the floor care category.

During Prime Day, Tineco's latest smart cleaning solutions attracted strong consumer interest across Europe, particularly on Amazon France. Among the standout performers was the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist, whose combination of premium design and intelligent cleaning technologies resonated strongly with consumers seeking a more refined everyday cleaning experience. The FLOOR ONE S7 Stretchalso proved highly popular, reflecting growing consumer demand for solutions that make cleaning beneath furniture and other hard-to-reach spaces easier without compromising cleaning performance.

Consumers also showed strong preference for the PURE ONE STATION 5 Pro, whose all-in-one smart station streamlines everyday maintenance through automatic dust emptying, charging and self-maintenance. Meanwhile, the CARPET ONE Cruiser continued to earn recognition for making deep carpet cleaning easier, more effective and more convenient. Together, these products demonstrate Tineco's commitment to transforming consumer insights into meaningful innovation, delivering intelligent technologies that simplify everyday cleaning and enhance modern home living.

As the pioneer of the floor washer category, Tineco has continually pushed the boundaries of intelligent floor care through user-driven innovation and advanced technology. By translating evolving consumer needs into meaningful product innovation, the company continues to redefine modern cleaning experiences while shaping the future of the category.

Looking ahead, Tineco will continue to advance intelligent floor care through breakthrough technologies and user-centered innovation, empowering consumers with smarter, more effortless cleaning experiences while shaping the future of the global floor care industry.

* Source: Tineco internal sales data. Tineco has the final interpretation rights.

** Source: Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.; measured in terms of the brand's global retail sales volume (in units) of household wet dry vacuum cleaners in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. Household wet dry vacuum cleaners are defined as household cleaners that dispense clean water (or cleaning solution) to wash hard floors and vacuum the dirty water and debris thereafter. Based on research completed in March 2026.

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 24 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit us.tineco.com.

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silvia.shi@tineco.com