Following a long-planned succession process, Dirk Burshille succeeds Andreas Flach, who will retire from the firm, ensuring continuity as BearingPoint pursues sustainable growth and client-focused investments.

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint today announced that Dirk Burshille has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Andreas Flach, who will retire from the firm. The appointment follows a long-planned succession process and an extended handover period designed to ensure continuity for clients, people, and the firm's financial leadership.

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Dirk Burshille has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of BearingPoint.

As CFO, Dirk Burshille will lead the finance operations and financial strategy of BearingPoint. He brings more than 20 years of finance experience gained in national and international leadership roles in the consulting business and the media and advertising industry. He has held senior finance positions at some of the world's leading companies in their sectors, including Simon-Kucher, WPP Group, Publicis Group, and Ernst Young. Dirk holds a university degree in Business Administration and has passed the German Tax Consultant Examination.

He has built a career as a finance professional with a strong strategic mindset. He is known for developing high-performing teams, fostering collaboration, and creating environments where people can grow. His experience supporting international growth, shaping financial strategy, and managing complex stakeholder environments positions him well to lead BearingPoint's finance function through its next phase of sustainable and profitable growth.

"I am delighted to welcome Dirk Burshille as our new CFO," said Matthias Loebich, Managing Partner of BearingPoint. "Dirk brings deep financial expertise and extensive leadership experience in professional services and international growth environments. He will play a key role in driving our next phase of sustainable and profitable growth, including our ambition to reach €2 billion in revenue by 2030.

"I would also like to thank Andreas Flach for his outstanding contribution over the past decade. Under his financial leadership, BearingPoint grew to more than €1 billion in revenue, while maintaining a strong focus on integrity, transparency, and financial discipline. His strategic guidance, trusted counsel, and commitment to the firm have helped shape BearingPoint into the company we are today."

"I am honored to take on the role of CFO at BearingPoint," said Dirk Burshille. "I know the firm well and look forward to working with the leadership team to strengthen financial sustainability, support a balanced portfolio of growth initiatives, and enable long-term value creation for our clients and people. I would also like to thank Andreas Flach for the close and constructive handover, which has provided a strong foundation for a smooth transition."

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. We help businesses transform by combining deep industry expertise with strong capabilities in strategy, operations, and technology. Dedicated SAP and Microsoft transformation units, a strong focus on AI, and outcome-based products enable us to provide tailored, innovative solutions that create measurable and sustainable value.

In addition to our core consulting operations, we run two joint ventures. Arcwide, our joint venture with IFS, specializes in business transformation enabled by IFS technology. BearingPoint North America, our joint venture with ABeam Consulting, focuses on consulting excellence and business transformation built on SAP.

BearingPoint works with many of the world's leading companies and public-sector organizations. Together with its strategic alliance partner ABeam Consulting, the firm brings together more than 15,000 professionals and serves clients in over 70 countries, delivering seamless business transformation, strengthening performance, and driving sustainable impact.

BearingPoint is recognized among TIME World's Best Companies and Forbes World's Best Employers. The firm is also a certified B Corporation, committed to responsible business and creating long-term value for organizations, people, and society.

For more information, please visit:

Homepage: www.bearingpoint.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/bearingpoint

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Contacts:

Press contact



Alexander Bock

Global Senior Manager Communications

Telephone: +49 89 540338029

Email: alexander.bock@bearingpoint.com