MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd.: MDT Introduces HFM2905 High-Frequency Magnetic Field Probe for Real-Time Magnetic Signal Analysis

- DC to 1.6MHz Bandwidth, Analog BNC Output, and Adjustable Signal Conditioning for High-Frequency Magnetic Field Measurement

ZHANGJIAGANG, China, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd. (MDT), a leading supplier of magnetic sensors and a pioneer in Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) technology, today introduced the HFM2905 high-frequency magnetic field probe. Complementing MDT's USB magnetometer series optimized for low-frequency magnetic field measurements, the HFM2905 enables real-time observation and analysis of high-frequency magnetic signals. Combining wide bandwidth, analog output, and integrated signal conditioning in a compact USB-powered instrument, it provides an ideal measurement solution for electronics R&D, laboratory research, and industrial testing.

Unlike conventional low-frequency magnetometers, the HFM2905 accurately measures magnetic field signals from DC to 1.6MHz, enabling engineers to capture fast-changing magnetic field waveforms that are difficult to observe using traditional magnetic measurement instruments. The probe features a standard BNC analog output, allowing direct connection to an oscilloscope or data acquisition (DAQ) system for real-time analysis of magnetic field waveforms, frequency, and amplitude.

The HFM2905 highlights the unique advantages of MDT's TMR magnetic sensing technology by combining wide measurement bandwidth with high sensitivity to low-level magnetic fields, enabling accurate real-time analysis of fast-changing magnetic signals.

The HFM2905 integrates selectable gain and low-pass filter settings to optimize measurements across a wide range of signal amplitudes and frequencies. Powered directly from a standard USB port, the probe requires no external power supply for fast and convenient setup. A dedicated calibration fixture with an integrated precision stripline and current transformer (CT) enables on-site calibration to maintain measurement accuracy and traceability.

The HFM2905 is ideal for switching power supply design, power electronics development, motor drive analysis, transformer and inductor characterization, EMI/EMC debugging, wireless power transfer research, automatic test equipment, laboratory research, university education, and other applications requiring real-time high-frequency magnetic field measurement.

Key Features

High-frequency magnetic field measurement from DC to 1.6MHz.

Measures magnetic field amplitudes from 0.1 to 2 Gauss.

Standard BNC analog output for direct connection to oscilloscopes and DAQ systems.

Selectable 1kHz, 100kHz, and 1.6MHz low-pass filters.

Five gain settings: 1×, 2×, 5×, 10×, and 20×.

USB-powered operation without an external power supply.

Dedicated calibration fixture with precision stripline and current transformer for on-site calibration.

Compact, portable design for laboratory and field measurements.

About MDT

MultiDimension Technology was founded in 2010 in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province, China, with branch offices in Shenzhen, Chengdu, and Ningbo in China, Singapore, Tokyo, Japan, and San Jose, Calif., USA. MDT has developed a unique intellectual property portfolio, and its self-owned state-of-the-art TMR manufacturing facilities that can support volume production of high-performance, low-cost TMR magnetic sensors to satisfy the most demanding application needs. Led by its core management team of elite experts and veterans in magnetic sensor technology and engineering services, MDT is committed to creating added value for its customers and ensuring their success. For more information about MDT please visit http://www.multidimensiontech.com.

Media Contacts

MDT sales department, sales@dowayusa.com, sales@dowaytech.com

Tel: +1-650-275-2318 (US), +86-189-3612-1156 (China)

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