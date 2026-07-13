NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samos Energy Acquisition Corporation (the "Company") announced today the closing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 23,000,000 units, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their overallotment option to purchase an additional 3,000,000 units. The offering was priced at $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds to the Company of $230,000,000.The units began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the ticker symbol "SAMO.U" on July 10, 2026. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one of the Company's Class A ordinary shares at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "SAMO" and "SAMO.WS," respectively.Of the proceeds received from the consummation of the initial public offering (including the exercise of the overallotment option) and a simultaneous private placement of units, $230,000,000 (or $10.00 per unit sold in the offering) was placed in the Company's trust account for the benefit of the Company's public shareholders.Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as the sole book running manager for the offering.The public offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, New York, NY 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com or by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 9, 2026. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.About Samos Energy Acquisition CorporationSamos Energy Acquisition Corporation was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The Company intends to focus its search for a target business with significant international energy assets that are operational and cash generative. The Company is sponsored by Samos Energy Acquisition Sponsor, LP, which is affiliated with Samos Investments LLC ("Samos Energy"), a special situations investor in traditional energy assets pursuing asset acquisitions and financings across the energy system.Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the IPO. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.ContactsInvestors:Jacques Tohme, Chief Executive OfficerEmail: spac@samosenergy.comPhone: 212-329-9903

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