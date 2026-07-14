DJ Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc (SGQX) Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jul-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 240.9029 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 347869 CODE: SGQX ISIN: LU1040688XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1040688XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQX Sequence No.: 436124 EQS News ID: 2365244 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)