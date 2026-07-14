DJ Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF Dist (CACX) Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jul-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 84.3968 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 39732263 CODE: CACX ISIN: FR0007052XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0007052XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CACX Sequence No.: 436190 EQS News ID: 2365378 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)