DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (XCOG) Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jul-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 21.1371 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 52734 CODE: XCOG ISIN: LU1981860XXX =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1981860XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCOG Sequence No.: 436189 EQS News ID: 2365376 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)