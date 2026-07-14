DJ Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (MTHG) Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jul-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.1275 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 50762 CODE: MTHG ISIN: LU2891728XXX =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2891728XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTHG Sequence No.: 436166 EQS News ID: 2365330 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)