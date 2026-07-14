DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF Acc (PR1T) Amundi US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jul-2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.5737 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1312569 CODE: PR1T ISIN: LU2182388XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2182388XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1T Sequence No.: 436134 EQS News ID: 2365264 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2026 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)