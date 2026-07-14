DJ Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Dist (E127) Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jul-2026 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 72.8151 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 79211684 CODE: E127 ISIN: LU2573966XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2573966XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: E127 Sequence No.: 436128 EQS News ID: 2365252 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2365252&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2026 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)