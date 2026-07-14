AQ Group AB: AQ Group updates financial targets

AQ Group's Board of Directors has decided on updated financial targets.

New financial targets (previous targets in brackets):

Financial standing: equity ratio >40% (>40%)

Profitability: profit margin before tax (EBT) >10% (>8%)

Growth: annually >15% (>15%)

Product quality: 100% (100%)

Delivery precision: >98% (>98%)

"Our strategy has for a long time been to increase technology content and sales of more complex components and systems. Today, we take greater responsibility for design, especially in our business area inductive components. During the last 13 quarters, we had a profit margin before tax above our target of 8%. It therefore feels natural to raise the ambition and our new target is thus 10%. Other targets remain challenging and relevant to keep unchanged." comments James Ahrgren, CEO.

"The Board is focused on creating shareholder value and we believe that this is best done by AQ Group continuing to grow profitably. It is important that we have challenging targets to strive towards and therefore the time was right to update the profitability target now." comments Åsa Landén Ericsson, Chairman of the Board.

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For further information, please contact:

CEO and IR, James Ahrgren, + 46 76 052 58 88 or

CFO, Christina Hegg, + 46 70 318 92 48

This disclosure contains information that AQ Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for publication by James Ahrgren on 14-07-2026 07:45 CEST.

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AQ is a global manufacturer of components and systems to demanding industrial customers and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market. The Group consists mainly of operating companies each of which develop their special skills, and in cooperation with other companies, striving to provide cost effective solutions in close cooperation with the customer.

The Group headquarter is in Västerås, Sweden. AQ has 8,000 employees in Bulgaria, Poland, Lithuania, Sweden, China, Estonia, Hungary, Mexico, Finland, India, Canada, USA, Germany, Italy, Brazil, Great Britain and Czech Republic. In 2025 AQ had net sales of SEK 9 billion, and the Group has since its start in 1994 shown profit every quarter.

www.aqgroup.com