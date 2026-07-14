Norion Bank AB: Interim report January-June 2026

Norion Bank AB publishes the interim report for the period January-June 2026.

SECOND QUARTER OF 2026 (COMPARED TO THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2025)

The loan portfolio amounted to SEK 54,421 million (49,383)

Total income amounted to SEK 988 million (978)

The C/I ratio amounted to 44.2% (29.9) and the adjusted C/I ratio 1) amounted to 33.3%

amounted to 33.3% The credit loss level amounted to 1.7% (1.8)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 329 million (472) and adjusted operating profit 1) amounted to SEK 436 million

amounted to SEK 436 million Net profit amounted to SEK 232 million (370) and adjusted net profit 1) amounted to SEK 336 million

amounted to SEK 336 million Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.19 (1.81) and adjusted earnings per share 1) amounted to SEK 1.76

amounted to SEK 1.76 Return on equity amounted to 9.3% (15.4) and adjusted return on equity 1) amounted to 13.6%

amounted to 13.6% Adjusted return on equity 1) , excluding excess capital 2) , amounted to 14.9% (16.4)

, excluding excess capital , amounted to 14.9% (16.4) The CET1 ratio amounted to 13.2% (15.4) and the total capital ratio amounted to 16.3% (16.5)

JANUARY-JUNE 2026 (COMPARED TO JANUARY-JUNE 2025)

The loan portfolio amounted to SEK 54,421 million (49,383)

Total income amounted to SEK 1,901 million (2,000)

The C/I ratio amounted to 39.0% (28.7) and the adjusted C/I ratio 1) amounted to 33.3%

amounted to 33.3% The credit loss level amounted to 1.7% (1.7)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 719 million (997) and adjusted operating profit 1) amounted to SEK 825 million

amounted to SEK 825 million Net profit amounted to SEK 533 million (782) and adjusted net profit 1) amounted to SEK 637 million

amounted to SEK 637 million Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.74 (3.82) and adjusted earnings per share 1) amounted to SEK 3.29

amounted to SEK 3.29 Return on equity amounted to 11.0% (16.6) and adjusted return on equity 1) amounted to 13.1%

amounted to 13.1% Adjusted return on equity 1) , excluding excess capital 2) , amounted to 14.4% (17.6)

, excluding excess capital , amounted to 14.4% (17.6) The CET1 ratio amounted to 13.2% (15.4) and the total capital ratio amounted to 16.3% (16.5)

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE PERIOD

The SFSA investigation concluded

During the second quarter, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (SFSA) announced its decision to issue Norion Bank a remark and an administrative fee of SEK 90m following an investigation into the bank's compliance with anti-money laundering regulations.

Completed acquisition of Consensus Asset Management

On 1 April 2026, it was announced that all conditions for the completion of the offer to the shareholders of Consensus Asset Management had been fulfilled. Norion Bank has thereby completed and finalized the offer.

Agreement to acquire Strand Kapitalförvaltning

On 22 April 2026, Norion Bank announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire all outstanding shares in Strand Kapital förvaltning. The acquisition has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2026.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE PERIOD

No significant events occured after the period.

1) Adjusted for non-recurring costs related to the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's administrative fee of SEK 90m and transaction costs related to the acquisition of Consensus Asset Management of SEK 17m.

2) Excess capital calculated relative to the midpoint of the financial target to maintain capital buffers of 200-400bps.

For more information, please contact:

Jessica Almgren, IR Manager

Phone: +46 76 946 45 13

E-mail: jessica.almgren@norionbank.se

About Norion Bank

Norion Bank Group is a business-oriented Nordic financing bank. The Group's brands - Norion Bank, Walley and Collector - offer customized financing solutions that meet distinct needs in three customer segments: medium-sized corporates and real estate companies, merchants, and private individuals. As a specialist in financing solutions, Norion Bank Group is a leading complement to traditional large banks, with a vision of being the leading Nordic financing bank in its chosen segments.

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Norion Bank offers corporate and real estate loans, as well as factoring for medium-sized corporates. The Walley brand offers flexible payment and checkout solutions to merchants and private individuals. The Collector brand offers personal loans and credit cards to private customers, as well as savings accounts to private individuals and companies. Norion Bank Group was founded in 1999 and has offices in Gothenburg, Stockholm, Helsingborg, Oslo and Helsinki. Business is conducted through Norion Bank AB (public), which is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Norion Bank is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-14 07:30 CEST.