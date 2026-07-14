Record Asset Management GmbH (RAM), subsidiary of London-listed Record plc (Record Financial Group), today announced that its Infrastructure Equity fund has attracted EUR 160 million of additional capital from Swiss pension funds, increasing total commitments to approximately EUR 1.23 billion. Capital deployment continues to progress in line with expectations, with more than one-third of the fund's initial capital now deployed or committed to investments.

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RAM manages a dedicated infrastructure co-investment vehicle in partnership with APG, the pension asset manager of ABP, providing Swiss pension funds with access to large-scale infrastructure equity investments alongside APG's pension fund partners.

RAM is the European asset management arm of Record Financial Group, the London-listed specialist investment group managing USD 115 billion of assets on behalf of institutional clients worldwide. Record's client base comprises pension funds, foundations, sovereign institutions and other asset managers, with whom the Group has built long-standing relationships through its focus on bespoke investment and risk management solutions. Headquartered in London, Record has offices in Hamburg, Zurich, Zug, New York, and Hong Kong.

As part of its private markets strategy, RAM manages a dedicated infrastructure co-investment vehicle through which pension funds participate in APG's Asset Owner Partnership programme. The collaboration enables like-minded long-term investors to access private infrastructure opportunities alongside APG's pension fund clients, including ABP, one of the world's largest pension funds with approximately EUR 560 billion of assets under management. Since launch, the fund has invested in a portfolio of essential infrastructure assets across Europe and North America, including TenneT Germany, which owns approximately half of the country's high-voltage electricity grid and plays a critical role in enabling Germany's energy transition through the expansion and modernisation of its power network; Pattern Energy, one of North America's leading renewable energy and transmission infrastructure platforms, with approximately 12 GW of operating assets and an active development and construction portfolio of around 40 GW spanning renewable generation, energy storage and transmission; and NorthC, one of North-West Europe's major enterprise colocation data centre platforms, operating 25 facilities across the Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland, providing mission-critical digital infrastructure supported by growing demand for data sovereignty, connectivity and cloud services.

The additional commitments to the fund have been accompanied by a broadening of the investor base, with the number of participating Swiss pension funds increasing from four at launch to eight today. Together, these developments demonstrate continued growth of the strategy and the broadening participation of Swiss institutional investors. The co-investment programme is focused on providing investors with access to essential infrastructure assets that offer the potential for attractive long-term returns supported by resilient cash flows and structural growth trends.

Dr Jan Hendrik Witte, CEO of Record Financial Group, commented:

"The EUR 160 million of additional capital secured by the fund is a strong endorsement of both our investment approach and our execution capabilities. The combination of successful capital deployment, increased commitments, and a growing institutional investor base demonstrates the momentum we are building across our private markets platform. We continue to see significant opportunities within infrastructure and remain focused on delivering attractive long-term outcomes for our clients."

The Infrastructure Equity fund forms an important part of Record's broader private markets offering, which now spans infrastructure, real estate, private credit and Sharia-compliant investment solutions. By leveraging the Group's existing operational infrastructure, investment expertise and institutional client relationships, Record continues to expand its private markets capabilities in a scalable and capital-efficient manner.

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Contacts:

Dr Jan Hendrik Witte

CEO

Record Financial Group

E: reception@recordfg.com

W: www.recordfg.com