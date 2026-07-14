Africa's Only Laboratory to Hold Triple ISO Accreditation from A2LA (the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation)

ISO 15189:2022 (Cert. No. 6990.01) ISO 20387:2018 (Cert. No. 6990.02) ISO/IEC 17043:2023 (Cert. No. 6990.03)

Revna Biosciences, Ghana's first precision medicine company, is contributing to transforming the landscape of healthcare in Ghana by offering advanced molecular tests for oncology, infectious diseases, etc. locally. Tests that were previously only available overseas due to technological constraints, often taking weeks to return results, are now accessible within the country and completed in a matter of days. This strategic move has reduced turnaround time for test results by up to 90%, a shift that translates directly into earlier diagnosis, timelier treatment decisions, and improved patient outcomes, while also making advanced diagnostics more affordable and accessible.

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Dr. Derrick E. Apkalu Co-Founder CEO, Revna Biosciences

Revna Biosciences is among a small number of ventures to have received and completed both an initial grant and a follow-on top-up award by the develoPPP Ventures programme. The develoPPP Ventures programme is a competitive, non-dilutive matching-fund grant initiative commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH. The programme supports innovative enterprises whose work improves livelihoods in developing economies by co-investing in growth, governance, and sustainable impact. Revna Biosciences exceeded every agreed commercial and impact indicator across both funding cycles.

In addition, multiple staff members completed structured professional training, strengthening the technical and operational capacity of the organization's laboratory and clinical teams.

RevnaBio further enhanced its operational resilience by integrating renewable energy solutions into its laboratory infrastructure, generating over 51,000 kWh of clean energy and reducing dependence on unreliable grid power.

A Milestone Built on More Than Funding

The develoPPP Ventures grant was not simply a source of early capital. It arrived at a formative moment in RevnaBio's development, when the foundations of the company's institutional infrastructure were still being laid.

Beyond financial co-investment, the programme provided expert guidance on governance design, financial control, operational risk management, and sustainability planning. RevnaBio's leadership team worked directly with GIZ-appointed advisors. The rigorous due diligence process required at each stage of the programme has also prepared the company to meet the standards expected by international pharmaceutical partners, research funders, and institutional investors.

Recognition from GIZ

"With the develoPPP Ventures programme, we support start-ups that are ready to scale their business model while driving real impact. Our aim is to scale innovative solutions in order to make them accessible to more people." The success stories from our develoPP Ventures alumni prove our programme's effectiveness in achieving this goal." Camilo Carillo Wilisch, Project Manager develoPPP Ventures programme at GIZ

Advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals

SDG 3 Good Health SDG 5 Gender Equality SDG 8 Decent Work SDG 9 Industry Innovation SDG 10 Reduced Inequalities SDG 13 Climate Action SDG 17 Partnerships

The impact delivered through the develoPPP Ventures programme maps directly to multiple UN Sustainable Development Goals. RevnaBio's work advances good health and wellbeing, gender equality in healthcare access, economic opportunity and decent work, industrial innovation, reduced inequalities in diagnostic access, climate-responsible operations, and international partnership for development.

What Comes Next

Revna Biosciences continues to expand across precision medicine, molecular diagnostics, digital and AI-assisted pathology, biobanking, and clinical research infrastructure. The company is now the only laboratory in Africa to hold triple ISO accreditation from A2LA (the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation) and additionally holds an active Federalwide Assurance (FWA00036276) approved by the US Office for Human Research Protections (OHRP), valid through May 2031, and vendor qualification in the IQVIA network. RevnaBio is actively deepening its partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and public health agencies to accelerate Africa's role in precision medicine and clinical research.

"The develoPPP Ventures programme came at exactly the right moment. The funding mattered, but what shaped the company just as much was the rigour it demanded of us: the due diligence, the governance frameworks, the accountability structures. That experience made Revna a more investable, more sustainable organization. Every conversation with a subsequent funder or partner has benefited from the foundation we built during that process." Dr. Derrick Edem Akpalu, PhD, MSCR Co-Founder and CEO, Revna Biosciences

About Revna Biosciences

Revna Biosciences is Ghana's first precision medicine company, founded in 2017 and headquartered in Accra, with its parent entity domiciled in Delaware, United States. RevnaBio provides molecular diagnostics, genomic testing, biobanking infrastructure, integrated pathology services, AI-assisted diagnostics, and clinical research support across Africa. The company partners with hospitals, research institutions, and global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver diagnostic services and generate high-quality genomic and clinical datasets that reflect Africa's genetic diversity.

RevnaBio is the only laboratory in Africa to hold triple ISO accreditation from A2LA (the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation): ISO 15189:2022 Medical Laboratories (Cert. No. 6990.01), ISO 20387:2018 Biobanking (Cert. No. 6990.02), and ISO/IEC 17043:2023 Proficiency Testing (Cert. No. 6990.03). RevnaBio additionally holds an active Federalwide Assurance (FWA00036276) from the US Office for Human Research Protections (OHRP), HHS.

About develoPPP Ventures and GIZ

The develoPPP Ventures programme is implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. develoPPP Ventures supports innovative private-sector enterprises in developing and emerging markets whose business models contribute to sustainable development. The programme provides non-dilutive co-investment alongside structured technical assistance, with the aim of scaling innovative solutions to make them accessible to more people.

The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH is a federal enterprise with worldwide operations. It supports the German Federal Government in the field of international cooperation for sustainable development and international education. GIZ assists people and societies in shaping their own future and improving their living conditions. www.giz.de

Your biology is unique. Your healthcare should be too.

Revna Biosciences Precision Medicine Ghana

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