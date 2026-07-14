DJ Amundi Core MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Dist (MFEX) Amundi Core MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jul-2026 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 82.9198 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9250294 CODE: MFEX ISIN: LU1646360XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1646360XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFEX Sequence No.: 436220 EQS News ID: 2365478 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2026 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)