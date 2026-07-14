DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (AMEG) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jul-2026 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 13-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 60.5183 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 308692 CODE: AMEG ISIN: LU2469335XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2469335XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: AMEG Sequence No.: 436233 EQS News ID: 2365504 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2365504&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2026 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)