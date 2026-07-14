DJ Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF EUR Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF EUR Dist (AEMD) Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF EUR Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jul-2026 / 09:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF EUR Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 73.0183 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15098829 CODE: AEMD ISIN: LU1737652XXX =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1737652XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEMD Sequence No.: 436231 EQS News ID: 2365500 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2026 03:41 ET (07:41 GMT)