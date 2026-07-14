Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed TERA(Tweet Stream AI) at 08:00 on July 13, 2026 (UTC).





TERA Listing Banner

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Users are able to access the trading pair at:https://www.lbank.com/trade/tera_usdt.

About TERA(Tweet Stream AI)

Tweet Stream AI: The ultimate ghostwriter for thoughts. Record messy voice notes and get 3 distinct, high-quality tweet variants in a unique voice. Built for creators who think faster than they type. Turn voice into high-signal content.

Why TERA(Tweet Stream AI)

The platform addresses the friction between thought generation and digital distribution. By utilizing advanced audio processing and natural language algorithms, High Signal AI extracts core concepts from unfiltered audio recordings. It features a "Persona Sync" capability intended to mirror a user's unique syntax and tone, alongside distribution tools for immediate content publishing.

Tokenomics

Token Name: Tweet Stream AI

Tweet Stream AI Token Symbol: TERA

TERA Total Supply: 3,000,000,000

Learn More About TERA(Tweet Stream AI)

Website: https://www.tweetstream.xyz/

X: https://x.com/TweetStreamAI

Telegram: https://t.me/tweetstreamAI

Whitepaper: https://web3-growth-agent-wga.gitbook.io/whitepaper_ver2.0_en

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 25 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

X: https://x.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305102

Source: LBank