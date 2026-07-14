German startup Solar Markise has developed a solution that provides sun protection while also generating solar power for self-consumption. The company offers its "SolarMarkise" product in two versions: size M with an output of 1.35 kW and size L with 1.8 kW. According to the product datasheet, the two models differ in dimensions and weight. The "SolarMarkise M" measures 3.51 m x 3 m, while the L version has a size of 4.35 m x 3 m. The awnings weigh 77 kg and 100 kg, respectively. Both systems consist of rollable solar fabric mounted on aluminum frames. The datasheet states that the awnings provide ...

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