Amsterdam is extending its subsidy scheme for sustainable solar panel installations, while announcing the conditions for qualifying panels is being tightened. The Dutch capital has run a subsidy for sustainably-produced solar panels, known as Subsidie Duurzame Amsterdamse energie bijzondere zonnepanelen, since 2024. It covers panels deemed highly-sustainable or lightweight, with a particular focus on panels that are PFAS-free, lead free and have a low CO2 footprint. According to figures on the city's website, a total 3,514 such panels have been installed in Amsterdam under the scheme. The subsidy ...

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