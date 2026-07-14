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PR Newswire
14.07.2026 11:06 Uhr
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Newronika Receives CE Mark for aDBS, Advancing Its Mission to Make Adaptive Therapy the Standard of Care

aDBS, an Adaptive Deep Brain Stimulation system, is now certified for commercial use across the European Economic Area (EEA) and fully integrated with Newronika's WebBioBank neural data platform.

MILAN, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newronika S.p.A., the Milan-based medtech company redefining deep brain stimulation therapy, has received CE Mark certification for the latest commercial release of aDBS, its adaptive deep brain stimulation system, now including full integration with WebBioBank, Newronika's proprietary cloud-based neural data platform.

This regulatory milestone marks the first approval for an adaptive DBS system that continuously senses neural activity and automatically adjusts stimulation according to patient-specific adaptive therapy settings, transmitting the data into a fully integrated neural data cloud platform.

Built on more than 20 years of advanced research and development, Newronika's platform understands the brain's signals and is designed to deliver better outcomes with fewer side effects, fewer clinical visits, and a reduced burden on both patients and clinicians.

"This certification validates our vision of a fully connected, data-driven approach to neuromodulation therapy, and opens a new era in personalized treatment for patients living with Parkinson's disease and other neurological conditions." - Lorenzo Rossi, PhD, Co-Founder, CEO & CTO of Newronika.

Conventional Deep Brain Stimulation delivers fixed stimulation, regardless of how a patient's brain state changes throughout the day. aDBS is different by design.

Powered by a patented Adaptive Therapy Stim Engine, aDBS continuously senses local field potential (LFPs), reading the brain's signals in real time and adjusting the stimulation to keep each patient within their optimal therapeutic window.

The aDBS system includes an implantable pulse generator (IPG), a physician interface, and a patient remote that enables seamless at-home data collection. Together, these components enable a connected care model where patient data is transmitted continuously, and clinicians gain longitudinal data that may support ongoing therapy optimization over time.

WebBioBank: The Data Infrastructure Behind Personalized Neuromodulation

Central to this CE Mark release is the full integration of WebBioBank, Newronika's purpose-built neural data platform, directly connected to the aDBS implant. The platform collects and analyzes neuronal signals integrated with clinical data across participating centers, building a longitudinal, de-identified neural data repository that grows more powerful with every patient treated.

Originally developed with support from the Italian Ministry of Education and validated through peer-reviewed publications, WebBioBank has been used to uncover the neurophysiological dynamics of deep brain structures, characterize DBS mechanisms of action, and develop new adaptive DBS algorithms. The platform gives clinicians, researchers, and Newronika a shared analytical foundation to continuously advance personalized neuromodulation therapy.

WebBioBank's de-identification architecture is designed to ensure patient privacy across all participating centers.

Advancing Toward U.S. FDA Approval: The ADVENT Pivotal Trial

Alongside its European CE Mark, Newronika holds an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) from the United States FDA, enabling the ADVENT pivotal trial, a study spanning the United States and the European Union, designed to support FDA approval of both conventional DBS (cDBS) and Newronika adaptive DBS (aDBS) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

In the United States, the device is investigational and limited by federal law to investigational use only. It has not been cleared or approved by the FDA.

About Newronika

Newronika S.p.A. is a Milan-based medtech company and spin-off of two of Italy's leading research institutions - Fondazione IRCCS Ca' Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico and the University of Milan. Built on more than 20 years of advanced research and development, Newronika develops aDBS technology that continuously senses, analyzes, adapts, and learns from brain signals. Parkinson's disease is where we start. The brain is where we're going.

For more information, visit www.newronika.com

About WebBioBank

WebBioBank is a web-based platform developed to collect and analyze neuronal signals integrated with clinical data from patients undergoing neuromodulation therapy. The platform integrates clinical data and neural bio-signal repository with a signal processing module, accessible via standard web browser. Clinicians, researchers, and patients access WebBioBank to collect, manage, and analyze brain activity data across multiple centers - forming the scientific infrastructure underlying Newronika's data-driven approach to personalized therapy.

For more information, visit www.webbiobank.com

Media Contact

Communications & Investor Relations - Newronika S.p.A.
Tel: +39 02 84109381
Email: info@newronika.com
Web: www.newronika.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3005813/Newronika.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/newronika-receives-ce-mark-for-dbs-advancing-its-mission-to-make-adaptive-therapy-the-standard-of-care-302824334.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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