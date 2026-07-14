Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Time to Buy! Diese drei Kräfte treiben die Tiefsee-Exploration massiv an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.07.2026 11:10 Uhr
220 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Crunchafi Launches FRS 102 Section 20 Lease Accounting for UK and Ireland

Purpose-built for organisations and chartered accountancy firms managing FRS 102 Section 20 reporting

MILWAUKEE, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crunchafi, a global provider of accounting software for accountancy firms and finance teams, today launches FRS 102 Section 20 lease accounting support for the UK and Ireland.

The revised FRS 102 standard, effective for accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2026, represents one of the most significant changes to UK and Irish lease accounting in decades. For many entities, leases that historically remained off the balance sheet must now be recognised through right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, introducing new calculation, reporting and disclosure requirements. Six months into adoption, many chartered accountancy firms are still managing the transition across live client books, often using spreadsheets that were never designed for right-of-use assets, roll forwards or the disclosure requirements of the revised standard.

The operational burden is especially significant on firms managing FRS 102 across dozens or hundreds of client entities at once. Embedded leases, discount rate judgements, roll forwards and required disclosures all add hours to every reporting cycle and compound the risk of error in manual workflows.

"We built Crunchafi around what accountancy firms and their clients need from a lease accounting solution: a single place to manage client lease portfolios ranging from one lease to thousands, standardised workflows across the whole firm and user-friendly software that doesn't require every team member to be an expert in the standard," says Crunchafi founder Timothy Kohler.

Crunchafi's FRS 102 Section 20 release is built around the work firms are already doing:

  • Automated lease calculations with audit-ready amortisation schedules and journal entries
  • Detailed disclosure reports for medium and large entities, plus Section 1A disclosures for small entities
  • Right-of-use asset roll forwards by asset class, ready to drop into statutory accounts
  • Multi-client architecture with separate reporting entities and consistent calculations across an entire client portfolio

The release enables organisations and firms to standardise lease accounting workflows while reducing reliance on spreadsheets and manual calculations.

Crunchafi is the most widely used lease accounting platform among accountancy firms globally, supporting more chartered firms than any other vendor in the category. Built through years of supporting firms with ASC 842, GASB 87, GASB 94, GASB 96 and IFRS 16 compliance, Crunchafi brings that same lease accounting expertise, standardised workflows and reporting automation to firms navigating the transition to FRS 102 Section 20.

Crunchafi's FRS 102 Section 20 product is generally available today.

Crunchafi will host the CPD-qualified session "FRS 102 Section 20 Is Effective: What to Do Now" on 22 July 2026 at 3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. EDT). Register here.

About Crunchafi
Crunchafi is a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS products built for accounting and financial professionals. Crunchafi's solutions simplify lease accounting and data extraction, helping CPA firms work smarter and deliver strategic value faster. Trusted by over 750 firms, Crunchafi combines accuracy, scalability and expert support to power the future of accounting.

Media Contact:
Vicki LaBrosse
Edge Marketing for Crunchafi
vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.