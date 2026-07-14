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ACCESS Newswire
14.07.2026 12:02 Uhr
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Instawork Announces 2026 Flexible Work Award Winners

Celebrating the leaders and businesses that serve as models for hourly workplace excellence, as rated by Instawork Professionals.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / Instawork, the leading AI-powered labor marketplace, today announced the winners of its 2026 Flexible Work Awards. This annual program recognizes companies that prioritize safety, reliability, and culture, based on direct, data-driven feedback from the Instawork Professionals (Pros) who power their operations.

By consistently delivering superior experiences, these honorees have proven that a thoughtful, worker-first approach to staffing is a powerful driver of both operational efficiency and long-term business success.

The 2026 Honorees include:

  • American Express Centurion Lounge, Hartsfield (Sodexo), Cherry Gumtang & Mike Selk

  • Cowtown Coliseum, Christopher Sedberry

  • Daniels Health, Zach Moore & Sheldon Dyer

  • EPS, Darrell Colson

  • ezCater, Rebekah Williams & Gabriella Brennan

  • GOAT, Alex Kim & Tiffany-Bleu Garcia

  • Gourmet Provisions, Moscone Center, Don Harbison & Bere River

  • Life Surge, Lauren Mallette & Christy Fitzgerald

  • No Rivals, Nick Hight & Riley Lindsay

  • University of Texas at Austin - UHD, Mynor Rivera & Lenore Musick

  • World Market Center Las Vegas (Sodexo), Linda Navar & Fritzie Avila

Methodology

The Flexible Work Awards are determined by objective performance metrics and sentiment data collected directly from the Instawork platform over the past 12 months. Honorees are evaluated on criteria that include shift reliability, adherence to workplace safety protocols, and overall workplace experience.

This year's winners achieved a near-perfect average rating from hundreds of thousands of completed shifts, significantly outpacing industry benchmarks.

"When businesses treat Pros as core partners, they unlock higher shift reliability and higher engagement," said Ashwin Somakumar, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Product Officer at Instawork. "A safe, respectful environment ensures smooth day-to-day operations, resulting in flawless execution for customers and stronger business growth."

About Instawork

Instawork's mission is to create economic opportunities for businesses and hourly workers across the globe. As the leading AI-powered labor marketplace, Instawork connects light industrial, hospitality, retail, and robotics companies to skilled workers, turning staffing agility into a competitive advantage. Instawork helps more than ten million workers earn on their terms while developing valuable skills.

Backed by leading investors including Benchmark, Craft, Greylock, and Spark Capital, Instawork is redefining how businesses stay resilient and how people work.

Media Contact:
Amanda Pires
Head of Communications, Instawork
apires@instawork.com | 650-208-3728

SOURCE: Instawork



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/instawork-announces-2026-flexible-work-award-winners-1190678

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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