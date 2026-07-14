Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands, is pleased to announce that it has signed a franchise agreement for the City of Kingston, Ontario for a new Via Cibo Italian Street Food restaurant ("Via Cibo"), serving fast-casual Italian cuisine crafted with the finest traditional ingredients while delivering a chef-driven dining experience centered on fresh, authentic flavour. This Kingston location marks another strategic expansion for Via Cibo as the brand continues to grow across Ontario through its disciplined, asset-light franchising model.





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"Via Cibo is entering its next phase of accelerated growth. With five locations already operating in Alberta and three in Ontario, the signing of this franchise agreement for Kingston, Ontario, represents another meaningful step in Via Cibo's continued expansion across one of Canada's strongest growth corridors," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "Kingston is one of Ontario's most established and resilient regional markets, supported by a diverse economy, a growing population, strong tourism, and a significant post-secondary student base. These characteristics make Kingston an outstanding market for Via Cibo's fresh, chef-inspired Italian street food concept.

"Our franchise partners continue to recognize the strength of Happy Belly's scalable operating platform and disciplined growth strategy. We look forward to working closely with our newest franchisee as we introduce Via Cibo to the community and continue expanding our presence throughout Ontario."



Kingston is one of Eastern Ontario's premier regional centres, serving as the economic, educational, healthcare, and tourism hub for a large surrounding trade area. Home to more than 140,000 residents, Queen's University, St. Lawrence College, Canadian Forces Base Kingston, and a thriving downtown waterfront, the city benefits from year-round consumer activity driven by students, professionals, military personnel, healthcare workers, and visitors. Its strategic location along Highway 401 between Toronto, Ottawa, and Montréal, combined with continued residential and commercial growth, provides an ideal environment for Via Cibo's premium fast-casual Italian dining experience and long-term franchise success.





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"Every new franchise agreement further validates the strength of our brand portfolio and our ability to attract experienced entrepreneurs seeking scalable restaurant opportunities," added Sean Black. "Our franchise development pipeline continues to expand as we execute on our strategy of growing great brands with great operators.



"With 8 locations currently open and more than 23 secured under area development agreements across key Canadian markets, Via Cibo contributes to Happy Belly's broader portfolio of 686 contractually committed retail franchise locations across multiple emerging brands in various stages of development, construction, and operation. Our predictable and disciplined growth engine continues to deliver measurable results as we expand our brands across Canada and create long-term value for our shareholders.



"We are just getting started," added Sean Black.



About Via Cibo

Via Cibo, an all-franchised system, is an asset-light entity with established street-front real estate locations in both Ontario and Alberta. Authentic Italian Street food, made with the best traditional ingredients for those looking for fast, fresh food that respects tradition via a chef driven full-service restaurant without the full service. At Via Cibo you can enjoy an authentic Italian meal that does not require hours of your time or a great amount of money. Via Cibo is a fast casual restaurant which offers an experience tailored to your needs. Order from one of our greeters and our servers deliver your fresh authentic dishes to your table in under 10min. Via Cibo is the Italian food Italians talk about. Our kitchen is open, smell the food, watch the cooks, have a bite with friends and share in our love for food!



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands. The Company's portfolio includes Heal Wellness, Rosie's Burgers, Yolks Breakfast, Via Cibo Italian Street Food, and others.





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Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, President

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is dened in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries.

Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure lings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

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Source: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.