A vegetation fire broke out yesterday within a photovoltaic plant about 2 km south of Villamediana, in Spain's Palencia province. The incident, reported at 12:49 p.m. local time, prompted the deployment of the Civil Guard, the Palencia Provincial Council Fire Department, the Castilla y León regional government's environmental emergency services, and emergency medical personnel. Two people required medical attention. One middle-aged man was treated for smoke inhalation, while another person fainted. According to local authorities, the fire was confined to vegetation within the perimeter of the ...

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