The unique combination of technology marks 25 years of industry innovation and expertise, and signals company's next phase of business growth and client value

Real Chemistry, a global leader in AI-driven insights and marketing and communications exclusively for the healthcare and life sciences sectors, today announced the launch of Real Chemistry ANATOMI, an ecosystem of AI solutions purpose-built to power the full healthcare commercialization lifecycle. The launch aligns with Real Chemistry's 25th anniversary, marking a defining milestone in the company's continued evolution and its commitment to staying ahead of client needs in a rapidly changing market.

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Built on a foundation of advanced proprietary and third-party data, large language models (LLMs) and orchestration platforms, Real Chemistry ANATOMI integrates AI across marketing, medical affairs, communications and media workflows. From insight generation and strategy, through creative development and omnichannel activation, the ecosystem is designed to empower Real Chemistry's experts and clients with connected, scalable, healthcare-specific AI solutions that drive measurable outcomes.

"Real Chemistry ANATOMI represents our people-first, value-driven approach to AI," said Shankar Narayanan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Real Chemistry. "For 25 years, we have evolved and invested in the talent, data, and technology required to help clients navigate increasingly complex market needs. Real Chemistry ANATOMI brings those strengths together in one all-encompassing AI ecosystem that helps our teams work smarter, move faster, and deliver more meaningful outcomes for clients, providers and patients."

The Real Chemistry ANATOMI ecosystem delivers healthcare-specific solutions tailored to the regulatory complexity, therapeutic nuance and real-world market dynamics that shape the commercialization journey, with all authorized data ingested and stored in a highly controlled and compliant way. Real Chemistry ANATOMI combines analytics and agentic tools to support workflow-specific needs to improve quality, accelerate decision-making and enable more connected, consistent execution at scale.

Real Chemistry ANATOMI's agentic tools were developed through thoughtful iteration and real-world validation and are already supporting core healthcare commercialization workflows:

Real Chemistry ANATOMI Communications, a curated suite customized for healthcare communications workflows, including market trends analysis, media activity reporting, reporter briefing, and executive communications planning and execution

Tooling to support end-to-end advertising and marketing workflows, from brand strategy development to cultural trends mining, and from content creation to FDA compliance risk evaluation

A bespoke set of tools to accelerate speed to insight and to enable quality in medical communications, including Real Chemistry ANATOMI Publications an end-to-end AI-driven workflow for scientific publications planning and execution

The next-generation evolution of Real Chemistry's HealthGEO the industry's first healthcare-specific GEO intelligence platform

The launch of Real Chemistry ANATOMI marks the next phase of the company's long-standing investment in data, technology and specialized healthcare expertise, and reinforces its strategy to lead the industry in AI-enabled transformation.

As innovation accelerates across the industry, Real Chemistry remains focused on building solutions that amplify human ingenuity, connect and transform workflows, and help clients deliver stronger business and health outcomes.

"We're not simply applying AI to existing ways of working. We're reimagining how Real Chemistry's expert teams deliver healthcare marketing and communications," said Andy Johnson, Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Real Chemistry. "Like human anatomy, Real Chemistry ANATOMI is designed as a connected, evolving system that will continue to advance alongside technological advances and clients' changing needs enabling faster decision-making, higher-quality execution and more connected ways of working to deliver meaningful, measurable outcomes for our clients and the providers and patients they serve."

About Real Chemistry: 25 Years of Future-Focused Healthcare

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Real Chemistry is a tier-one commercialization partner to the world's most innovative life sciences and healthcare companies. As a leading provider of AI-powered audience analytics and insights, Real Chemistry helps the healthcare industry better understand, reach and engage critical audiences to improve the healthcare experience for all. Anchored by a culture of innovation and creativity, Real Chemistry's 2,400+ global experts across life sciences, marketing communications and technology are singularly focused on navigating the complexities of bringing scientific advances to market and to the people who need them most. Real Chemistry's brand portfolio includes 21GRAMS, a highly awarded creative agency, and starpower, a celebrity and influencer practice.

Today, Real Chemistry operates through offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific, complemented by a strategic partner network in Latin America and Africa enabling the company to support clients wherever they operate.

Learn more at www.realchemistry.com.

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