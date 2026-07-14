team.blue surpasses €850 million in ARR in 2025

team.blue, the pan-European digital partner for small and medium businesses reported €866 million in annual recurring revenue for FY2025, alongside 11% organic revenue growth.





AI-enabled products now drive roughly half of new customer ARR, growing twice as fast as non-AI products.





The group serves more than 3.3 million SMB customers through local brands, adding over 600,000 new customers during the year.

GHENT, Belgium, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- team.blue, the pan-European digital partner for small and medium businesses, published its Year in Review 2025 today. The group reported €866 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) for FY2025, alongside 11% organic revenue growth.

Founded in 2019 through the merger of Combell, TransIP and Register Group, team.blue has since grown into a pan-European provider of internet infrastructure and SaaS software, serving more than 3.3 million SMB customers - including 30,000 agencies and reseller partners - through local brands in 23 countries. Last year alone, the group welcomed over 600,000 new customers.

Three layers, one platform

Starting a business is one of the most ambitious things a person can do, and team.blue makes that journey simpler. Every day, 3.3 million small and medium businesses across Europe rely on its products to get online, stay visible, win customers, stay compliant and get paid. team.blue covers that entire journey; from the moment an entrepreneur registers a first domain to running a sophisticated digital operation across multiple channels and markets.

This is made possible by three integrated layers: Internet Infrastructure foundation serves around 2.7 million customers with domains, hosting, email and infrastructure services, generating 73% of FY2025 revenue. Built on top of it, SaaS Solutions spans five clusters for around 600,000 customers, delivering the remaining 27%: Websites (AI website & app builders), Compliance (cookie consent, privacy and accessibility), E-commerce (online store platforms), Engagement (social media management and influencer marketing) and Transactions (invoicing, payments and booking). blue.hub, the group's third layer, is designed to connect both, giving customers a single login and view of their products across brands.

AI momentum

AI investment was a central theme of 2025. AI-enabled products are growing ARR roughly twice as fast as non-AI products, accounting for around half of new customer ARR by December 2025. Building on this momentum, team.blue launched a customer onboarding and support AI agent inside its control panel in 2025, with new capabilities added monthly as the group moves its SaaS portfolio toward MCP (Model Context Protocol) readiness, the point at which external AI agents can operate a product without human involvement.

team.blue also expanded its AI capabilities through acquisition, adding Macaly, a Czech AI vibe-coding platform, in December 2025, and Windsor.ai, a marketing data integration platform, in January 2026. Windsor.ai has seen particularly rapid traction since listing its MCP server on the Anthropic Claude marketplace, reporting threefold growth in new monthly recurring revenue in the month following integration.

M&A and founder-led growth

M&A remained a core growth lever for team.blue in 2025, contributing around €300 million in acquired revenue since 2020. Rather than financial engineering, team.blue treats acquisitions as product expansion, evaluating each deal on whether it adds capability to an existing cluster, brings in a founder team with deep domain expertise, and accelerates that cluster's organic growth.

Central to this approach is the group's founder-operator model, with more than 90% of founders who join team.blue choosing to stay beyond their earn-out period.

"We are building the platform that European entrepreneurs will rely on to run their businesses for the next decades. AI lowers barriers to starting a business, speeds digital adoption, and makes European data sovereignty more important than ever. 65% of European SMBs still lack basic digital solutions, and every one of those businesses needs a partner that can deliver outcomes, delivered simply - that partner is team.blue, and we are already there." said Claudio Corbetta, Group CEO of team.blue

For more information, visit team.blue.

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